HSA Bank Provides Clarity on the 2020 CARES Act and Other Recent Legislative Changes

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A. announced today it will sponsor a webinar with Human Resource Executive Magazine on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and other substantial legislative and regulatory changes that are impacting employers and their employees.

The webinar titled "Clarifying the CARES Act and Other Recent Changes" will take place on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will feature Kevin Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at HSA Bank. The webinar is targeted to human resources specialists and benefits professionals who may have questions on how recent changes affect their day-to-day business, and how they administer employee benefits.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global response have drastically altered our lives and our businesses, in both short- and long-term ways. Federal and state governments have instituted stay-at-home orders, passed unprecedented relief measures, including the 2020 CARES Act, and enacted substantial changes with impacts on healthcare and finances. While these changes were designed to help millions of people, they have also created new questions and some confusion, especially for those tasked with administering employee benefits.

"Employers are now expected to navigate fears of COVID-19, economic uncertainty, and radically changed norms in the workplace," said Kevin Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer of HSA Bank. "We hope the webinar can help employers better understand this environment, so they can make decisions on their employee benefits that best fit their employees' needs."

The webinar will include a baseline check on how the pandemic is affecting business, details on the legislative and regulatory impacts, and recommendations for employers on moving forward.

For more information on COVID-19 updates from HSA Bank, visit http://www.hsabank.com/hsabank/business/special-communications.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of March 31, 2020, HSA Bank has $8.6 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $6.7 billion in deposit balances and $1.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

About HR Executive Magazine:

Human Resource Executive® was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Dean

HSA Bank

(920) 453-5286

[email protected]

