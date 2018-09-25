HSA Bank releases white paper outlining 3 steps to achieve the full potential of consumer-directed healthcare

Consumer-directed healthcare (CDH) gives employees and their families opportunities to meet their healthcare needs while saving for the future. Through an effective communication plan, employers can guide employees to realize the full benefits of CDH. HSA Bank identifies the following key steps based on decades of experience helping clients promote and manage CDH plans:

Make difficult decisions easier. Ensure successful enrollment and account usage. Offer ongoing education and engagement.

"HSA Bank encourages consumers to own their health by becoming engaged in their physical and financial wellbeing," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "A communication framework, like the one offered by HSA Bank, is essential to achieving the full potential that CDH offers."

The paper provides best practices, mistakes to avoid, and links to valuable resources including videos, presentations, and calculators for each step. To learn more, download the white paper .

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), and Commuter Benefits. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 2.7 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to own "your" health by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of September 30, 2018, HSA Bank has $7.2 billion in total footings comprising $5.6 billion in deposit balances and $1.6 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts. HSA Bank is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

