HSA Bank Supports HR Professionals Working in a Virtual Environment with an "Open Enrollment Roadmap" White Paper and Webinar

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., today released its Open Enrollment Roadmap. This white paper offers checklists, how-tos, and helpful tips to support employers as they navigate virtual open enrollment. While the open enrollment experience may be different this year, employees have an even greater interest in their healthcare, so it's particularly important for employers to be prepared.

Key takeaways from HSA Bank's Open Enrollment Roadmap include:

Use simple language and imagery that speaks to your employees.

Employers should consider enlisting a mini focus group of employees to review any messaging and materials to make sure they are not using confusing jargon or complicated concepts. Include the decision maker.

A benefit of virtual open enrollment is that it's easier to include an employee's partner or spouse. To make sure your messages are getting through, employers may want to invite family decision-makers to participate in benefits fairs, meetings, or open enrollment webcasts. Use all your available tools.

Videos, presentations, calculators, and online flyers can all be easily shared virtually through email or an Internet site, and can be used to help educate employees.

"Amidst the pandemic, employees are more engaged with their health benefits than ever before," said Chad Wilkins, president of HSA Bank. "HSA Bank offers our 'Open Enrollment Roadmap' to help employers chart a course that best suits their employees' growing needs, respect the need for virtual learning, and show how to keep benefits communications strong in 2020 and into 2021."

To dive into more detail on how to support open enrollment in a virtual environment, HSA Bank will hold a webinar on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 p.m. CT, titled "Roadmap to Enrollment." To register, please click here.

The full Open Enrollment Roadmap is available to view online at hsabank.com/openenrollmentroadmap.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA retirement solutions such as HSAdvisor+. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires 3 million members and 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank has $9.0 billion in total footings (assets) comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Alice Ferreira Webster Bank (203) 578-2610 [email protected]

