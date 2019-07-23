HSA Bank to Host Webinar on Better Management of Health and Wealth Benefits

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, N.A., will be hosting a free webinar in conjunction with Employee Benefit News and Employee Benefit Adviser on July 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET.

During this time, Kevin Robertson, chief revenue officer of HSA Bank, will share tips on how to better manage medical expenses through offering Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) as an integrated health and retirement benefit for employees. Participants will also learn about various decision support tools available to help prepare for end-of-year discussions on insurance, benefit contributions and savings, and HSA adoption.

"Healthcare is a significant expense throughout an employee's working years and especially in retirement," said Robertson. "Yet, 40% of consumers aren't saving for healthcare expenses, and many are not confident in their ability to cover unexpected medical expenses. With this webinar, participants will leave confident in their ability to educate on the importance of HSAs as a health and retirement savings tool."

To register for the HSA Bank web seminar, click here.

About HSA Bank:

HSA Bank is a trusted leader in consumer-directed healthcare (CDH), focusing on Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) for over two decades and serving as both the bank and administrator. Discover how we can support your benefits strategy with our comprehensive account-based health benefit solutions that include HSAs, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), Commuter Benefits, COBRA Administration, and HSA investment solutions. With a reputation for outstanding service and thought leadership in the CDH space, we offer one platform and one portal for all of our members. HSA Bank inspires nearly 3 million members and more than 35,000 employer groups to "own your health" by making it easy to access, understand, and afford healthcare. As of June 30, 2019, HSA Bank has $8 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts, and is a division of Webster Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Alice Ferreira

Webster Bank

(203) 578-2610

acferreira@websterbank.com

