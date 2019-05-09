HSBC, MIT, SiriusXM, and VodafoneZiggo to keynote at PegaWorld 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the latest keynote speakers for PegaWorld, Pega's annual conference to be held June 2-5 at the Las Vegas MGM Grand. Top executives and thought leaders from HSBC, MIT, SiriusXM, and VodafoneZiggo will lead keynote sessions reflecting the focus of this year's event – the intersection of customer engagement and intelligent automation.

New keynote speakers include:

Andrew Connell , global head of partnership development & innovation, HSBC

, global head of partnership development & innovation, HSBC Moshe Pridan, senior vice president, business solutions management, SiriusXM

Jeanne Ross , principal research scientist, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR)

, principal research scientist, MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) Nicole Verburg , director, customer value management, VodafoneZiggo

Now in its 17th year, PegaWorld 2019 is expected to be Pega's largest gathering to date. The event will draw more than 5,000 industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. Mainstage speakers also include Adriana Gasciogne, founder and CEO, Girls in Tech, and Pega's Alan Trefler (founder and CEO), Tom Libretto (chief marketing officer), Kerim Akgonul (senior vice president, product), and Rob Walker (vice president, decision management and analytics).

The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing their achievements and best practices with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, robotics, customer engagement, and digital process automation. More than 100 breakout sessions and panel discussions will include industry-leading organizations such as Cisco, Ford, GE Healthcare, Google, ING, Liberty Global, Optum, PayPal, Siemens, Swedbank, Toyota, Verizon, VIVAT, and many more.

Attendees will also experience live demonstrations from Pega and its partners in its expansive and interactive Tech Pavilion, as well as hands-on Pega training courses. The 100,000 square-foot tech pavilion will showcase 50 partners, more than 100 live demos of innovative software solutions, app building experiences, and a new, immersive interactive exhibit.

For more information on PegaWorld 2019, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"While many enterprises strive to achieve true digital transformation, Pega's clients are succeeding. PegaWorld will show how top brands are benefitting from the impact that comes at the intersection of customer engagement and intelligent automation," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "Attendees will come away inspired and better prepared to implement their own transformation strategies."

Supporting resources:

For the updated agenda, visit: PegaWorld agenda

For registration, visit: PegaWorld registration

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information, please visit us at http://www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

www.pega.com

