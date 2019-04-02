HSCA Names Leading National Healthcare Expert Khatereh Calleja As President & CEO

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Supply Chain Association (HSCA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has named leading national healthcare expert Khatereh Calleja as President and CEO of the Healthcare Supply Chain Association, effective April 29, 2019. Calleja joins HSCA from AdvaMed, the world's largest association representing manufacturers of medical devices, diagnostic products, and medical information systems, where she served as Senior Vice President of Technology and Regulatory Affairs.

"Khatereh has been at the forefront of some of the most critical healthcare debates in Washington and her profound knowledge of health policy, her passion for communicating about the value of the supply chain, and her reputation as a bridge-builder in Washington will help drive our advocacy on behalf of the supply chain and the providers and patients we serve," said Lee Perlman, GNYHA Ventures President and HSCA Board Chair. "The entire supply chain will benefit from Khatereh's leadership, forward-looking vision, and deep healthcare expertise, and we are thrilled that Khatereh has chosen to begin the next chapter of her outstanding career as the head of HSCA."

"Healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPOs) play a vital role in reducing costs and increasing innovation throughout the entire healthcare system," said incoming HSCA President and CEO Khatereh Calleja. "The value that GPOs deliver to providers, Medicare and Medicaid, and taxpayers is indispensable in today's evolving healthcare landscape. I look forward to being a strong voice for the healthcare supply chain in Washington and serving as a resource to policymakers and partner to all supply chain stakeholders."

While at AdvaMed, Calleja led a wide range of policy and legal-regulatory priorities focusing on Congress, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Administration. Prior to AdvaMed, Calleja established and led the Washington office of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). She also previously directed legislative and regulatory affairs outreach activities at the American Academy of Otolaryngology and has worked closely with Congressional committees and regulatory agencies in several capacities. Calleja is a graduate of Emory University and the Villanova University School of Law.

Outgoing HSCA President and CEO Todd Ebert, R.Ph., is retiring and moving back to St. Louis after a distinguished career in healthcare spanning more than four decades.

"Todd Ebert has been a leading and deeply respected voice in healthcare throughout his 40+ year career – first as a pharmacist, then as the CEO of a leading group purchasing organization, and ultimately as President and CEO of HSCA," said Perlman. "We are grateful to Todd for his leadership, service to the industry, and friendship, and for all he has done to move the organization and the industry at large forward. Todd has helped establish HSCA as the leading advocate in Washington for the healthcare supply chain and he leaves the organization in a strong position to continue to advocate for health policy that improves care."

About the Healthcare Supply Chain Association (HSCA)

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association (HSCA) represents the nation's leading healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPOs), which are critical cost-savings partners to America's hospitals, homes, nursing home pharmacies, clinics, home healthcare providers and surgery centers. GPOs deliver billions in savings annually to healthcare providers, Medicare and Medicaid, and taxpayers. HSCA and its member GPOs are committed to delivering the best products at the best value to healthcare providers, to increasing competition and innovation in the market, and to being supply chain leaders in transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.supplychainassociation.org. Follow HSCA on Twitter @HSCA.

SOURCE Healthcare Supply Chain Association (HSCA)

Related Links

http://www.supplychainassociation.org

