HSI Launches AVERT Active Shooter and Emergency Response Program

AVERT offers life-saving strategies to help individuals anticipate potential danger, react quickly if active violence occurs and become an immediate responder to life-threatening bleeding. The program utilizes scenario training that simulates a typical encounter that empowers individuals to act quickly with emergency response tactics for surviving a violent encounter as well as how to stop bleeding in a severely injured person.

Led by professionals with deep backgrounds in law enforcement and the medical field, the AVERT program offers the right mix of training content, products and instructor expertise. With AVERT, HSI supports the full lifecycle for emergency care needs: Prevent, Prepare, and Respond. Prevent potentially violent events by recognizing, reducing and managing violent and aggressive behavior. Prepare people by equipping and empowering them to navigate, respond and act during and after a violent event. And respond with comprehensive training programs to train, certify and aid individuals to save lives.

"Unfortunately, active shooter incidents are topically relevant and on the rise; therefore our aim is to protect the community with the most relevant emergency preparation and response training available," says Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "We're excited to bring the Premier Safety Group team on board. They offer the right mix of training and products that prepare people by equipping and empowering them to navigate, respond and act during and after a shooting event."

"Active shooter training is one of the most sought-after training programs in the U.S. today and HSI's training network is a unique channel that enables us to maximize the potential reach of these core life-saving programs," explained Darcy Leutzinger, AVERT Program Developer and Director.

With its latest capital investment by Waud Capital Partners, HSI has continued to invest in strategic acquisitions that further its mission of making workplaces and communities safer as a recognized leader in the Health, Safety and Environmental industry.

About HSI

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a leading Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) and workforce development provider that offers safety and workplace training, safety management software and compliance solutions. Their content solutions and technology platform enable safety, HR and operations managers to: train employees on necessary workforce skills, keep workers safe and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com. For more information on AVERT, visit www.get-avert.com.

