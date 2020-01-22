HSMAI recognizes Brand USA's marketing campaigns as best-in-class with eight Adrian Awards and names chief marketing officer as a top marketer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand USA's innovative marketing campaigns and new video streaming network were recognized by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for excellence in digital and integrated marketing at the 63rd HSMAI Adrian Awards dinner in New York City. The awards, which celebrate those who are making the future of hospitality and marketing even brighter, include six gold and two silver awards that were awarded to Brand USA. In addition, Brand USA's Chief Marketing Officer Tom Garzilli, was named as one of HSMAI's Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization.

"Within our mission we create and produce best-in-class marketing campaigns and platforms which help our partners promote their destinations internationally," said Brand USA President and CEO, Christopher L. Thompson. "This recognition by HSMAI of Brand USA's collective efforts is proof we are achieving at aspirational levels. And, I'm thrilled to see the man behind the team, Tom Garzilli, recognized by his peers for his vision and leadership."

"While I am humbled by and appreciative of the recognition alongside this group of creative and dynamic leaders, I am most proud to see Brand USA's campaigns honored," said Garzilli. "Receiving so many industry awards is confirmation of the work our team is doing to provide our partners with innovative marketing solutions which showcase the entirety of the United States to the world."

Brand USA received the following Adrian Awards:

United Stories (in partnership with Marriott International and United Airlines)

Gold – Digital Innovation

Gold – Digital Marketing, Global

Gold – Digital Marketing, Social Media Campaign

Gold – Digital Marketing, Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers (B2C)

Silver – Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers

Hear The Music, Experience The USA

Gold – Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers

GoUSA TV

Gold – Digital Innovation

Sound Travels

Silver – Digital Innovation

"The Adrian Awards honor innovative travel marketing campaigns that lead the future of hospitality marketing, setting the standard for creativity, and flawless execution," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "HSMAI is proud to recognize these award winners and celebrate their remarkable campaigns and the people behind them at the Adrian Awards Gala."

Additional information about Brand USA's award-winning initiatives:

United Stories

The United Stories campaign is the embodiment of our "many voices" strategy and deploys a roving content creation lab to create engaging travel stories to inspire travelers. The campaign is an open invitation to visit the USA and encourages audiences to meet real people and uncover local perspectives via immersive content that brings both iconic and undiscovered destinations to life.

Hear The Music, Experience The USA

Hear The Music, Experience The USA uses music as a cultural lens to promote U.S. destinations to international travelers. Each city, state and region has a different musical sound, which is influenced by its culture. This campaign invites the world to discover the people and places behind the USA's rich music history.

GoUSA TV

A first-of-its-kind connected TV network, GoUSA TV is the definitive source to find real, authentic, and on-demand video content about travel experiences in the USA. The network offers entertaining travel videos curated across a wide variety of topics - the great outdoors, road trips, culinary, and culture - which are distributed across a variety of viewing platforms.

Sound Travels

In partnership with Brand USA Expedia Media Solutions' first 3D audio campaign, Sound Travels, features an interactive content hub that brings the vibrancy and diversity of the U.S. to life through immersive 3D audio experiences. The program allows travelers to experience the unique sound of destinations and activities through America before they book a trip.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. And to access our GoUSA network, downloads are available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Play and Apple iOS.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Twitter, and HSMAI YouTube.

