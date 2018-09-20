HSN Gets on Board with 'Cute' Personal Safety

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Blingsting, offering customers personal safety devices with a fashionable twist on function," said Margoe Frazis, Director Buying – Home, HSN. "Blingsting's founders are true entrepreneurs and we are proud to support their passion to change women's perception of personal safety." https://www.hsn.com/

Blingsting's concept is simple: if personal safety products are attractive, girls are more likely to be excited about carrying them, which leads them to be more engaged in their personal safety. The line of pepper sprays, personal alarms, emergency hammers, first-aid kits and more are designed with current boutique trends as the number one focus.

Founder and CEO Andi Atteberry explains, "One of my top goals when starting the company 6 years ago was to get the collection on TV. I knew if people saw it, they would understand it, and it would sell. And the team at HSN gets the vision. They have been instrumental in giving us a chance to bring the idea that being safe (and cute) is more than a product idea. It's a lifestyle choice and we are building a brand around it. It's so exciting to be able to communicate that to HSN's millions of loyal viewers!"

"This has been a year of unprecedented growth at the company, and we are thrilled to continue building the Blingsting brand into 2018 with HSN as one of our most significant retail partners," says Gabe Mazzone, President and co-founder of Blingsting.

The first product to debut on HSN was the company's heart-shaped personal alarm. The 115-decibel panic alarm which doubles as a super-cute and glittery purse-charm sold out in the initial airings, with a continued solid sales performance in subsequent airings ever since. Upcoming plans include the launch of Blingsting's signature rhinestone keychain pepper spray, with other products in the works, airing this fall and into the peak holiday season.

