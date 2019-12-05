HSS Expands to Brooklyn's Industry City

Nationally ranked No. 1 for orthopedics in the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" list for the 10th consecutive year (2019-2020), HSS is encouraging better quality of life for people living and working in this vibrant neighborhood.

"Our patients come to us from all over the world, and now we are making it easier for our neighbors in Brooklyn to access the best musculoskeletal care," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Industry City is a great home for HSS Brooklyn, convenient for those who live, work, shop or play in this vibrant community."

"HSS is an exceptional addition to Industry City's diverse portfolio," said Andrew Kimball, CEO of Industry City. "We're proud to provide a home to the top orthopedic provider who will offer unmatched sports performance resources to the surrounding community and beyond, and look forward to opening doors this December."

The approximately 14,000-square-foot center will offer a full range of non-operative musculoskeletal care and services including a robust physical therapy and sports performance program and MRI and X-ray imaging capabilities.

HSS Brooklyn will feature primary care sports medicine physicians, adult and pediatric rheumatologists, adult and pediatric orthopedic surgeons, and offer immediate access to care for acute sports injuries.

"I've been caring for the Brooklyn Nets for 15 years. With this new home base, we have an incredible opportunity to also expand access for this dynamic community," said Riley J. Williams III, MD, sports medicine surgeon at HSS and medical director of HSS Brooklyn. "We are especially excited to offer sports performance at this location, which allows quick patient access and direct booking."

Board-certified physical therapists will offer a broad spectrum of contemporary exercise interventions with manual and soft-tissue techniques to treat conditions related to the spine, knee and hip joints and sports related injuries.

"Having direct access to a new state-of-the-art outpatient orthopedic facility at our own training center will only add to the already world-class care our players receive from our performance team, along with doctors and staff at HSS," said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. "HSS doctors are leaders in their respective fields and having them bring that level of expertise to Brooklyn will be tremendously beneficial to both our team and the Brooklyn community."

Additionally, the sports performance program will help active individuals of all ages and abilities get back to what they love to do – through services such as performance training, sports-specific evaluations and performance nutrition.

The rehabilitation space will also feature antigravity treadmills; blood-flow restriction training; laser therapy; and motion capture technology.

HSS has been caring for the Brooklyn Nets since 2004; additionally, the HSS Training Center opened in February 2016.

The outpatient center will open in December 2019.

The strategic redevelopment of Industry City—launched in 2013 by Belvedere Capital and Jamestown—has generated significant leasing activity and job creation. Over the past six years, Industry City has invested over $400 million into the property and leased more than 3 million square feet of space. During this period, businesses based at the property have collectively grown by an average of 100 jobs per month, more than tripling from 1,900 jobs in 2013 to 8,000 jobs today.

Industry City is accessible by the D, N, R trains and multiple bus routes including the B35 and B37. Parking is available at 37th and 2nd Avenue, along with bike racks and a CitiBike station.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu .

About Industry City

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. To date, the transformation has included over $400 million of infrastructure improvements, the addition of destination courtyards, experience-driven dining, retail and other amenitization and event programing. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. Since the new partnership was forged in August 2013, businesses based at Industry city have grown by an average of 100 jobs per month, increasing employment from 1,900 jobs in 2013 to 8,000 jobs today. www.industrycity.com.

