HSS Expands to Hudson Yards in New York City

HSS has been ranked No. 1 in orthopedics for the past ten years by U.S. News & World Report. As the spread of coronavirus continues to decline in the tr-state area, HSS is expanding treatment at its main campus on Manhattan's upper east side, and at outpatient centers across the region.

HSS Hudson Yards will offer both on-site and virtual care to area residents, and commuters to large offices there for corporations including BlackRock, Facebook, KKR and Warner Media. Musculoskeletal conditions account for more than 16 percent of total employer healthcare costs, with up to five times that amount being paid out in indirect costs such as lost time at work.

The 15,000-square-foot HSS Hudson Yards facility is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The facility will offer physician visits, X-ray diagnostic imaging and rehabilitation services.

HSS Hudson Yards will be staffed by physicians and surgeons specialized in physiatry, hand and upper extremity, spine, joint replacement and pain management.

"High quality injury prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery are large and increasingly important competitive variables for large employers," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief at HSS. "The Hudson Yards community of employers and residents is a natural fit for HSS."

Rehabilitation services will include physical therapy, hand therapy and running analysis. Patients will be able to utilize direct access in which no physician referral is required for a physical therapy appointment.

"HSS Hudson Yards is one more way we are helping many of the world's highest performing companies to improve employee wellness and reduce cost," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "We have a responsibility as well as opportunity to help companies and communities to realize their potential."

HSS Hudson Yards is accessible by the number 7 subway line, commuter rail services, West Side Highway, Lincoln Tunnel and Hudson River ferries.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

www.hss.edu

