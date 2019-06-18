HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion Named Best Hospital for Pediatric Orthopedics

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery's (HSS) Lerner Children's Pavilion continues to earn national recognition as a leader in pediatric orthopedics, ranking among the nation's finest in the 2019-2020 U.S.News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" list.

"HSS has an esteemed team of pediatric specialists who are dedicated to providing the most comprehensive care to all our young patients in a healing environment," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "We are proud to provide world class care with patients as the driving force behind our mission and vision."

The 13th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on pediatric centers in the country. These rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

The U.S.News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

"Quality, safety and patient-centered care are of primary importance for families when choosing a hospital for pediatric orthopedic surgical care," said Roger F. Widmann, MD, chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service at HSS. "Families travel to HSS from around the U.S. and the rest of the world to obtain state of the art diagnosis, medical management and surgical treatment."

Select measures driving the compilation of this year's list where HSS performed at the forefront include:

Advanced Technology

Commitment to Quality Improvement

Steps to Engage Families

Patient and Family Services

Nursing Intensity

Nurse Magnet Recognition

Commitment to Best Practices

Use of Infection-preventing Measures

Preventing Surgical Complications

"HSS performs a high volume of pediatric orthopedic surgeries each year and this acknowledgement exhibits the dedicated focus of our pediatric specialists who provide the safest and most advanced care for children," said Todd J. Albert, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "As part of the HSS mission, it is our duty to enhance the lives of patients by keeping them at the center of all that we do."

There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion to be treated by dedicated anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses, physical therapists and social workers. Its Leon Root MD, Motion Analysis Laboratory and Child Life program are among unique features.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S.News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in late 2019. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

