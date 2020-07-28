HSS Nationally Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 11th Straight Year

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unprecedented 11th year in a row, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2020-2021" survey.

HSS is also recognized as a leader in rheumatology, earning the No. 4 national ranking. It is the highest-ranked hospital in New York for rheumatology.

This is the 29th consecutive year that HSS has been among the top ranked hospitals. Last month, the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion was the only non-full service dedicated hospital to be recognized as a national leader in the pediatric orthopedics top 50 ranking.

"To be recognized for the 11th straight year is a tribute to the extraordinary skill, dedication and compassion of almost 6,000 individuals who provide or support care at HSS," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "It is also a great service to consumers who are trying to make better healthcare choices based on quality and reliability."

In 2019, HSS cared for nearly 152,000 pediatric and adult patients surgically and non-surgically for conditions including joint pain, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, spinal disorders and conditions of the hand, upper extremities, foot and ankle.

"A distinguishing characteristic of HSS is that we are focused solely on musculoskeletal care – surgeons, physicians and care providers are highly specialized in their respective individual areas," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "Every patient who walks in the door is provided with a truly personalized experience and this commitment to care yields extraordinary patient outcomes."

For the 2020-2021 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties as well as 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

"An important aspect of the care HSS provides is rheumatology services for those with autoimmune diseases," said Mary K. Crow, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology. "Our rheumatologists and scientists are steadfast in their efforts not only to provide the highest-quality ongoing care to patients, but to improve patient outcomes for these conditions through research into new treatment approaches."

Additionally, HSS provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate and amateur athletes and organizations around the world, including USA Basketball, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), UFC, the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Giants, the New York Knicks, the New York Mets and the New York Red Bulls, among others.

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

