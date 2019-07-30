HSS Nationally Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for Tenth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals 2019-2020" survey. HSS was also recognized as a leader in the field of rheumatology, maintaining the No. 3 ranking in the country. This is the 28th consecutive year HSS has been among the top rated hospitals. In Pediatric Orthopedics rankings announced last month, HSS ranked highest in the New York metro area.

"HSS has been focused on advancing orthopedics for 156 years, and we take great pride in all evidence of the results of that including this milestone recognition," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Most important is that hundreds of thousands of lives have been improved, and countless injuries prevented, through the extraordinary dedication and collaboration of HSS physicians, scientists, engineers, innovators, and specialists in dozens of supporting functions."

"We also applaud U.S. News' dedication to providing substantial information that helps consumers to make better informed decisions about healthcare quality and value," added Mr. Shapiro.

In 2018, HSS cared for more than 139,000 pediatric and adult patients surgically and non-surgically for conditions including joint paint, trauma and sports injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, spinal disorders, and conditions of the hand, upper extremities, foot and ankle.

"Choosing a medical provider is a major decision whether it's for non-operative treatment or for a complex surgical procedure," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "HSS has unmatched experience in orthopedics and performs more hip surgeries and knee replacements than any other hospital in the nation. Procedures that are considered rare elsewhere are routine here, enabling our clinical staff to provide specialized care to each patient."

For the 2019-20 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

"Rheumatologists have the opportunity to make an extraordinary impact on the lives of their patients with autoimmune diseases," said Mary K. Crow, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology. "At HSS, we are dedicated to advancing research in the field to identify the triggers and mechanisms of the conditions in order to provide the most personalized care leading to optimal patient outcomes."

HSS also provides care to the highest-performing professional, collegiate and amateur athletes and organizations around the world, including USA Basketball, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), UFC, the Brooklyn Nets, New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Mets and New York Red Bulls, among others.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries travelled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

