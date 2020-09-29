HST Announces HST Connect App Now Available

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HST, the leading provider of Value-Based Payments (VBP), announced today the availability of HST Connect 2.0 for consumers to improve access to care, reduce out-of-pocket costs and find the right healthcare provider at the right time. As part of its commitment to simplify—and revolutionize—healthcare, HST's latest app leverages transparency tools and technologies for HST's VBP Plan members.

Utilizing a proprietary payment methodology that allows self-funded employers to predictably reduce healthcare costs by 20 to 30 percent, HST works with employers to establish sustainable benefit plans that provide cost benchmarks, objectively determine the value of medical services, and improve pricing accountability.

"Purchasing healthcare is almost always an opaque process to consumers, which prevents them from comparing price and quality to establish the value of medical care," says Edward Day, CEO and Founder of HST. "Our vision is to introduce pricing transparency, as well as timely access to reliable cost and quality data, helping to provide a superior healthcare experience to both employers and consumers."

The new release of the HST Connect marks an important step in the company's journey to extend healthcare price transparency, offering members 24/7 access to:

Provider Data. Members can search for and identify the right provider by specialty and procedure as well as receive directions to the provider's location. Members can access their health plan information, including insurance cards, deductible and copay information from within the app.

Pricing comparisons. Members can search for a procedure, view the estimated out-of-pocket cost and total price difference at each hospital in their area. In addition to pricing information, the app references medical articles and provides detailed descriptions of procedures available from MedlinePlus, as well as prescription pricing estimates and discounts from FamilyWize.

Notifications. Members receive secure updates from their health plan and HST's Patient Advocacy Center directly to their phones.

Quality ratings. Members can compare star ratings of providers in their area for highest quality of care as reported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

HST Acceptance Ratings. Members can view providers with VBP experience in their area and choose the right provider, ensuring a seamless visit without surprises.

HST Connect is available for iOS and Android devices.

Employers can contact HST for more information about their services and software, including how they can make these resources available to their employees. Visit www.hstechnology.com for more information.

About HST

Since 2009, HST has been at the forefront of delivering Value-Based Payments (VBP) that reduce healthcare costs while establishing sustainable benefit plans. HST's pricing technologies provide cost benchmarks to objectively determine the value of medical services and to introduce pricing accountability. HST is committed to providing transparency tools and technologies to revolutionize the way we do healthcare.

