HTA in Major Pharma Industries, 2020 - Includes Profiles of Daratumumab (Darzalex), Tildrakizumab (Ilumya), Durvalumab (Imfinzi), Abemaciclib (Verzenio), and Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)
Apr 20, 2020, 13:08 ET
This report provides details about HTA processes in countries such as U.S., Canada and U.K. The report highlights information and insights on the molecules which were recently approved in terms of regulatory and reimbursement decisions. It also includes policies, country-specific HTA activities, drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, and HTA evaluation details.
Report Scope
- A detailed outlook on the HTA process and its approvals in major pharma industries
- Insights into the recent HTA submissions to HTA agencies by top pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Discussion on how HTA helps in the development of safe, and effective health policies, thereby benefitting both patient and health care providers
- Information about the medical, social, economic and ethical issues related to the use of a health technology
- Company profiles of market-leading players, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly & Co, and Hofmann-La Roche
Since the 1900s, a continuous and rapid generation, innovation and improvement of medical technologies has been observed in the healthcare industries. Not all research and development in innovation results in overall health benefits, however, nor does their application lead to improved cost-effective solutions.
Global health systems need to achieve productivity and show value for money, and when combined with financial demands and resource constraints, they create a challenging decisionmaking environment for investing in health technology.
To address these challenges, all technologies need to be assessed; those that are obsolete and not cost-effective, and that have been superseded, need to be eliminated. Technologies or innovations are evaluated by considering the availability of resources and to societal, economic, legal and ethical issues pertaining to the country or local setting.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Introduction to Health Technology Assessment
- Introduction
- Origins of Technology Assessment
- Fundamental Concepts
- Health Technology
- Health Technology Categories
- Purpose or Application
- Stage of Diffusion
- Health Technology Assessment
- Purposes of HTA
Chapter 3 Pharmaceutical Industry's Perspective on HTA
- HTA and Efficiency
- HTA: A Cost Driver
- Implementation Barriers
Chapter 4 Overview of Global HTA Organizations
- HTA in Europe
- United Kingdom (England and Wales)
- Scotland
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- HTA in North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- HTA in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Japan
- China
- Australia
Chapter 5 Daratumumab (Darzalex)
- Overview of Daratumumab
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy
- Disease Background
- Multiple Myeloma: Disease Overview
- Staging and Prognosis
- Signs and Symptoms
- Regulatory Milestones
- Technology Assessment Decisions
- NICE U.K.
- SMC Scotland
- Haute de sant (HAS) France
- CADTH (pCODR) Canada
- Company Profile
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Chapter 6 Tildrakizumab (Ilumya)
- Overview of Tildrakizumab
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy
- Disease Background
- Psoriasis: Disease Overview
- Regulatory Milestones
- Technology Assessment Decisions
- NICE U.K.
- SMC Scotland
- Company Profile
- Merck And Co. Inc.
Chapter 7 Durvalumab (Imfinzi)
- Overview of Durvalumab
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy
- Disease Background
- Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Overview
- Regulatory Milestones
- Technology Assessment Decisions
- NICE U.K.
- SMC Scotland
- CADTH (pCODR) Canada
- HAS France
- Company Profile
- Astrazeneca PLC
Chapter 8 Abemaciclib (Verzenio)
- Overview of Abemaciclib
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy
- Disease Background
- Breast Cancer: Disease Overview
- Regulatory Milestones
- Technology Assessment Decisions
- NICE U.K.
- SMC Scotland
- CADTH (pCODR) Canada
- HAS France
- Company Profile
- Eli Lilly and Co.
Chapter 9 Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus)
- Overview of Ocrelizumab
- Scientific Summary
- Pharmacodynamics and Mechanism of Action
- Clinical Trials to Assess Safety and Efficacy
- Disease Background
- Multiple Sclerosis: Disease Overview
- Regulatory Milestones
- Technology Assessment Decisions
- NICE U.K.
- SMC Scotland
- CADTH Canada
- HAS France
- Company Profile
- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
Chapter 10 Conclusion
