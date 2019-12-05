­­­­­HTC VIVE Pro Eye Named A Popular Science Best Of What's New Award Winner

Benefits of VIVE Pro Eye's eye tracking functionality include more dynamic training environments, deeper data analysis, intuitive user experiences, and increased efficiency and quality. Building on the design of the award-winning VIVE Pro, the VIVE Pro Eye was created with the needs of the professional user in mind. Companies from multiple industries are already using VIVE Pro Eye for numerous benefits including training and simulation, consumer feedback and analytics, and gaze-oriented navigation, among many more.

"HTC Vive is committed to building products and solutions that make immersive VR more accessible and effective for businesses. We're honored that Popular Science has selected Vive Pro Eye as one of the '100 greatest innovations of 2019' and recognized us for innovating and elevating enterprise-grade VR," said Dan O'Brien, GM, HTC Americas. "Integrated eye tracking offers companies and developers an incredible toolkit to build more effective training programs and immersive applications. We can't wait to see what they continue to do with Vive Pro Eye in the future."

Since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 tech innovations of each year—breakthrough products and technologies that represent a significant advancement in their categories.

"The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. "This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future—in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019."

See the full list here: https://www.popsci.com/story/technology/best-of-whats-new-2019/

For more on VIVE Pro Eye, please visit: enterprise.vive.com.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a $100M VR business accelerator; VIVE STUDIOS, an entertainment, gaming, and enterprise content studio; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, VIVE, the HTC logo, and the VIVE logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE HTC VIVE

Related Links

https://www.vive.com

