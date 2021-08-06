HTI Plastics Installs New 420-Ton Injection Molding Press

The Engel E-motion 1640/420 T WP US was delivered to HTI's facility in early May in two sections and was up and running by the end of the month.

"This press was added in response to a new project from one of our customers. This is just the latest example of HTI's commitment to technology and to stay ahead of our customers' needs," said HTI Plastics president Troy Just. "By adding this press, we will be able to continue pushing the limits of plastics manufacturing in partnership with this customer first, as well as other customers who need this capability."

The new Engel press gives HTI Plastics a total of 32 injection molding presses in our state-of-the-art facility. With 32 total machines and press tonnage ranging from 30 to 1,800 HTI has the capacity and capability to grow with our current customers, as well as new customers, well into the future.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICS

Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

ABOUT PCE Inc.

PCE, Inc., founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

