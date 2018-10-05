HTMLCOIN Releases AltHash Web-Platform and Signs MOU for Blockchain-Based Birth Certificates

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HTMLCOIN is a hybrid coin that integrates smart contracts into Bitcoin Core protocols. Today, HTMLCOIN is announcing major developments to bring blockchain technology to every corner of the globe in support of significant social issues.

HTMLCOIN

On September 26, 2018, at the Philippine Consulate in Chicago, the ALTHASH blockchain, represented by HTMLCOIN, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kinasang'an Foundation Inc. (KSFI) to secure newborn birth data on the ALTHASH blockchain. As the overseer of the Wellness Family Midwife Clinics in Mindanao, Philippines, KSFI will then upload and secure the research outcomes resulting from KSFI's use of the blockchain. The results have the potential to drastically reduce the alarming number of global newborn deaths, which reaches 2.7 million annually.

HTMLCOIN is quickly accelerating its partnerships with other health care institutions across Southeast Asia and the world and is proud to have selected KSFI as a launching pad for acquiring a user base in the health-care community. Moreover, the signing of the MOU opens doors for individuals and organizations to interact with and utilize the ALTHASH blockchain, as the new web platform contains the Myoffspring DAPP, which registers newborns' place and date of birth, parents' names, and other information.

The ALTHASH Blockchain web platform AltHash.org is the homepage for all DAPPs built on HTMLCOIN's ALTHASH blockchain. In the next six to twelve months, at least twenty-five DAPPs will be released, ranging from e-governance (e.g., vote tracking) to health care (e.g., newborn registration) to e-learning to art (e.g., registration of artists' creations). Two DAPPs were released initially as use cases: MyOffspring, an application for registering newborns and creating digital certificates on the blockchain, and the TokenFarm, which enables anyone to create tokens by filling out a form in less than a minute and is particularly useful for business owners who want to reward loyal customers. The HTMLCOIN team encourages and supports DAPPs created by its community, curating their content and making them available on the web platform.

For more information on HTMLCOIN and ALTHASH, contact Executive VP for Business Development A. Raheem Alzahrani at aalzahrani@htmlcoin.team or review the company's website at www.htmlcoin.com and AltHash.org.

