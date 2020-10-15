HU Partners with Woz Enterprise on IT Apprenticeship Program

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) is partnering with Woz Enterprise, a division of Woz U, in a U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program aimed at closing the tech labor gap and widening opportunities for individuals seeking to enter the technology workforce. HU will grant apprentices pre-acceptance to pursue a bachelor's degree through HU's Information Systems and Information Technologies (ISIT) program. Individuals who hold an associate degree and complete a pre-apprentice program with one of Woz Enterprise's business partners will be eligible to enroll in HU's ISIT program.

"We are pleased to partner with Woz Enterprise to provide this opportunity to individuals who are pursuing a career in technology," said Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr. "The agreement gives individuals the ability to enroll in our affordable, world-class ISIT program."

Ranked the number one STEM university in the U.S. for the past two years by Corporate LiveWire, Harrisburg University courses and programs are delivered in various formats. HU's Bachelor of Science ISIT program merges traditional IT topics with cutting-edge ISIT practices and applications. HU prepares students with hands-on practical knowledge of the most important building blocks of today's information systems and underlying technologies.

"Partnering with Harrisburg University on this cutting-edge apprenticeship program is invaluable in helping to close the technology skills gap, and create a day-one ready technology workforce," said Chris Coleman, President of Woz Enterprise. "We're thrilled to give our apprentices the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree from one of the country's top IT programs."

About Harrisburg University

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private non-profit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields to a diverse student body. For more information on the University's affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717.901.5146 or email, [email protected].

About Woz Enterprise

As a division of Woz U, Woz Enterprise helps recruit, retrain, and retain qualified employees with flexible, customizable, career-focused training content, with the option to white-label programs using our proprietary learning experience platform. With a curriculum that is updated every two weeks, we are empowering individuals in high-demand technology careers and helping to close the skills gap while adhering to global technology education and business standards. We help companies achieve their objectives by providing valuable technology training tools to upskill their workforce and ultimately grow their business. Woz is an Arizona-based digital learning eco-system designed to train, cultivate, and upgrade talent in technology fields to meet the workforce needs of today and the future.

