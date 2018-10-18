Huajuchen Industry Group hosts the 6th Global Tea Fair Xi'an, the best tea fair in western China

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Global Tea Fair Xi'an and the 2018 Silk Road Shaanxi Tea Culture Festival, hosted by Shenzhen Huajuchen Industry Group, were held in the Xi'an Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Center from October 10 to October 15. The five day exhibition highlighted the cultural heritage of Xi'an and the Chinese tea industry. The variety of tea and utensils attracted more than 100,000 people to participate and injected new life into the festival over cups of the best tea in western China.

The Xi'an Tea Expo had a total exhibition area of 50,000m2, 2,400 international standard booths, and more than 800 well-known domestic and foreign enterprises. The international exhibition area included exhibitors from tea producing areas such as Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

One of the highlights of this exhibition was the "Silk Road Shaanxi Tea Exhibition Hall", with an exhibition area of 10,000 square meters. It focused on publicizing and demonstrating the achievements of Shaanxi Tea, expanding the influence of Shaanxi Tea at home and abroad, and promoting tea companies to cooperate with enterprises around the world. In addition to exhibitions, a variety of activities revolving around the Shaanxi culture propagation and meticulous planning were also unveiled to promote the charm of silk road Shaanxi tea.

Activities included:

Forum The 6th "Tea and Silk Road" Summit Forum Porcelain Silk Road Workshop Dimensions of tea space Asia Music Festival, Winding River, and Floating Cup Competition Tea Artist Star Competition Xi'an Division Finals The First Tea Artist Star Teahouse & Northwest Teahouse Competition Awards Ceremony

From the data and feedback of the tea fair held in Xi'an this year, it appears that the popularity of tea culture is growing. We are looking forward to the next fabulous event - 2018 Shenzhen Autumn Global Tea Fair, which will be held from December 13 to December 17. This tea fair will invite well-known global experts to develop the diversity of tea culture and international tea standards.

For more information about 2018 Shenzhen Autumn Global Tea Fair, event introduction and exhibition services, and event photos please visit: www.globalteafair.com



