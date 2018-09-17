Huami Announces Launch of New Amazfit Health Band 1S and Introduces Groundbreaking Smart Wearable AI Chip, Huangshan-1

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced the launch of the new generation health band, Amazfit Health Band 1S, which delivers new features and benefits powered by AI technologies and brings advanced heart health monitoring capabilities to the smart wearables industry. The Company also introduced its groundbreaking self-developed smart wearable AI chip, Huangshan-1.

Utilizing an embedded AI algorithm, the new Amazfit Health Band 1S serves as a convenient extension of established heart health monitoring techniques and offers a battery life of up to 7 days. For the first time, the new band features self-developed optical modules that provide highly accurate photoplethysmography (PPG) and deliver continuous, real-time heart rate and heart rhythm monitoring. The Amazfit Health Band 1S is capable of screening the user's heart rhythm in the background and sending an alert if an arrhythmia including atrial fibrillation is detected. Once an arrhythmia is detected, the user is instructed to put a finger on top of the band to start a 30 to 120 second ECG recording process to capture detailed heart health data in real time.

The recorded heart-related data is uploaded to the cloud and users can access medical consultation services for this data via 24 x 7 online and phone channels. This service is provided free of charge to registered Amazfit Health Band 1S users for the first 6 months following product purchase. Certain conditions and restrictions apply.

"The advanced AI-based features of the new Amazfit Health Band 1S allow us to further penetrate the growing opportunity of health-related smart wearable devices," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO of Huami Corporation. "In addition, our medical consultation service for uploaded data extends our offering beyond the device and represents the opportunity to further utilize our vast data pool to enrich the user experience. We are excited to see our 24 x 7 real time arrhythmia monitoring including atrial fibrillation technology standing in the global leading position, and believe our health band's extended battery life feature and night-friendly wear-ability provide users with a superior life-style fit as well as best-in-class heart health monitoring user experience."

The Company also introduced groundbreaking technology in its self-developed smart wearable chip, Huangshan-1. Based on Open Instruction Set Architecture RISC-V technology developed at UC-Berkeley, the Huangshan-1 is built with four specialized core AI engines: Heart Biometric ID Engine, ECG Engine, ECG Pro Engine and Arrhythmia Engine. Huangshan-1 is the first smart wearable chip utilizing Huami's self-developed AON (Always On) Technology, which can automatically transfer sensor data to the smart wearable's SRAM inside the chip while making data storage faster and more stable. In addition, the neural networks acceleration module can compute AI tasks locally (offline). The high performance and low power consumption characteristics of RISC-V make it perfect for smart wearable technology.

"Our smart wearable AI chip Huangshan-1 will enhance our products and differentiate our users' experience in the future," said Wang Huang. "We believe the combination of our AI chip and our AI Cloud technology will further empower the smart wearable industry."

The Amazfit Health Band 1S is available online at JD.com, Tmall, and Pinduoduo, and is widely available in stores with suggested retail price at RMB699.

Disclaimer

Online and phone medical consultations are currently limited to monitoring existing health conditions only. According to Chinese law, online and phone health consultations cannot be used for primary disease diagnosis. Relevant disease diagnosis must be completed at relevant medical institutions and clinics.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huami.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

