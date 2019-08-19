Huami Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues reached RMB1,038.7 million ( US$151.3 million ), representing an increase of 36.6% from the second quarter of 2018.

reached ( ), representing an increase of 36.6% from the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 26.7%, compared with 25.9% for the second quarter of 2018.

was 26.7%, compared with 25.9% for the second quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB89.4 million ( US$13.0 million ), compared with RMB85.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.

was ( ), compared with for the second quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB1.46 (US$0.21) and RMB1.39 (US$0.20) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation [1] was RMB111.7 million ( US$16.3 million ).

was ( ). Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation [2] was RMB1.83 (US$0.27) and RMB1.73 (US$0.25) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Total units shipped reached 8.3 million, compared with 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

[1] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation.

First Six Months 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues reached RMB1,838.3 million ( US$267.8 million ), representing an increase of 36.6% from the first six months of 2018.

reached ( ), representing an increase of 36.6% from the first six months of 2018. Gross margin reached 26.9%, increasing from 25.5% in the first six months of 2018.

reached 26.9%, increasing from 25.5% in the first six months of 2018. Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB164.6 million ( US$24.0 million ), compared with RMB100.3 million in the first six months of 2018.

was ( ), compared with in the first six months of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB2.71 (US$0.39) and RMB2.56 (US$0.37) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB206.7 million ( US$30.1 million ), up 6.5% from the first six months of 2018.

was ( ), up 6.5% from the first six months of 2018. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation [2] was RMB3.40 (US$0.50) and RMB3.21 (US$0.47) , respectively, compared with RMB3.63 and RMB3.16 , respectively, in the first six months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively, compared with and , respectively, in the first six months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Total units shipped reached 13.9 million, compared with 10.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

"Solid topline revenue growth and strong profitability continued in the second quarter, as our brand, product lines, footprint and strategic initiatives, all continued to develop and expand globally," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO. "Our revenue performance was driven by the extremely successful second quarter launch of the Mi-Band 4, with the best sales momentum among all generations of the Mi-Band series. In addition, sales of Amazfit brand smart watches continued to outperform, with our self-branded line now ranking fifth globally in shipments, according to a recent independent market research report. Our overseas expansion was in line with the Company's strategy and expectations.

"In the second quarter, we continued to expand and diversify our product lines. In late June and July, we launched multiple smart watch products with various functionalities designed for different customer demands. Also, our self-developed AI chip Huangshan-1 was successfully incorporated in our healthcare focused smart watch product line and significantly enhanced the health monitoring functionalities. These newly launched products and technologies create a concrete foundation for our continued leadership in the development of advanced products in the smart wearables industry. With our growth strategies in place, including international expansion, further product line diversification, and especially new product launches, we have full confidence for the second half 2019."

David Cui, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Robust revenue growth momentum continued in the second quarter, increasing 36.6% year-over-year, as the Company benefited from strong unit sales, particularly with the newly launched Mi-Band 4. During the quarter, we shipped 8.3 million total units, up 53.7% from the same period last year.

"We also continued to make strategic and incremental investments in our R&D capabilities, including rigorous product testing for new launches, to ensure we remain on the cutting edge of smart wearable technology. Additionally, during the second quarter, we made further investments to build our brand equity by increasing our marketing efforts to promote broader awareness and adoption of our self-branded products. We are confident these investments, along with strong alliances, operational efficiency and a growing global footprint, will help ensure our healthy growth and solid financial performance, in both the short and long term."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 36.6% to RMB1,038.7 million (US$151.3 million) from RMB760.1 million for the second quarter of 2018, driven by the continuous growth in the sales of Xiaomi wearable products, an increase in brand recognition, and the overall rise of the smart wearable products market.

Cost of revenues increased by 35.2% to RMB761.4 million (US$110.9 million) from RMB563.3 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was in line with the sales growth of Xiaomi wearable products.

Gross profit increased by 40.8% to RMB277.3 million (US$40.4 million) from RMB196.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin of 26.7% for the second quarter of 2019 compares with 25.9% for the second quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB185.2 million (US$27.0 million) from RMB97.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 111.4% to RMB93.8 million (US$13.7 million) from RMB44.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, and a rise in intermediate test expenses as several new pipeline products underwent rigorous testing.

General and administrative expenses increased by 55.6% to RMB51.0 million (US$7.4 million) from RMB32.8 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, professional fees related to business expansion, and foreign exchange rate fluctuation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 95.2% to RMB40.4 million (US$5.9 million) from RMB20.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotion expenses for self-branded products, and personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB92.1 million (US$13.4 million), compared with RMB99.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB101.3 million (US$14.8 million), compared with RMB101.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB12.4 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB15.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB89.4 million (US$13.0 million), compared with RMB85.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation increased to RMB89.2 million (US$13.0 million), compared with RMB80.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB1.46 (US$0.21) and RMB1.39 (US$0.20), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 10.0% to RMB111.7 million (US$16.3 million) from RMB101.6 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB1.83 (US$0.27) and RMB1.73 (US$0.25), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,450.1 million (US$211.2 million), compared with RMB1,441.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

First Six Months 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 36.6% to RMB1,838.3 million (US$267.8 million) from RMB1,346.1 million in the first six months of 2018, due to an increase in shipment volumes of both Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, driven by increased brand recognition of our products.

Cost of revenues increased by 34.0% to RMB1,343.6 million (US$195.7 million) from RMB1,002.5 million in the first six months of 2018. The increase was in line with accelerating sales growth of Xiaomi wearable products and self-branded products.

Gross profit increased by 44.0% to RMB494.8 million (US$72.1 million) from RMB343.6 million in the first six months of 2018. Gross margin increased to 26.9% from 25.5% in the first six months of 2018. The increase was driven by improved economies of scale and accelerating growth in sales of self-branded products.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB325.0 million (US$47.3 million) from RMB235.7 million in the first six months of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 40.6% to RMB166.1 million (US$24.2 million) from RMB118.2 million in the first six months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, and a rise in intermediate test expenses as several new pipeline products were undergoing rigorous testing.

General and administrative expenses increased by 17.4% to RMB96.3 million (US$14.0 million) from RMB82.1 million in the first six months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, professional fees for business expansion, and foreign exchange rate fluctuation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 76.6% to RMB62.6 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB35.4 million in the first six months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for self-branded products as well as personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB169.7 million (US$24.7 million), compared with RMB107.8 million in the first six months of 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB186.8 million (US$27.2 million), compared with RMB117.9 million in the first six months of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB23.0 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB18.6 million in the first six months of 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB164.6 million (US$24.0 million), compared with RMB100.3 million in the first six months of 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation improved to RMB163.2 million (US$23.8 million), compared with RMB114.1 million net loss in the first six months of 2018, which included the impact of deemed dividend to preferred shareholders.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB2.71 (US$0.39) and RMB2.56 (US$0.37), respectively, compared with RMB2.40 and RMB2.40 net loss, respectively, in the first six months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 6.5% to RMB206.7 million (US$30.1 million) from RMB194.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.40 (US$0.50) and RMB3.21 (US$0.47), respectively, compared with RMB3.63 and RMB3.16, respectively, in the first six months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB1.64 billion and RMB1.67 billion, which would represent an increase of approximately 52.6% to 55.4% from RMB1,074.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation.

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and deemed dividend that we include in net income and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 28, 2019, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$



























Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,441,802

1,450,125

211,235 Restricted cash

10,010

1,908

278 Term deposit

96,969

-

- Accounts receivable

58,925

83,558

12,172 Amounts due from related parties, current

656,399

741,136

107,959 Inventories

484,622

541,956

78,945 Short-term investments

50,482

43,738

6,371 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,247

45,308

6,600 Total current assets

2,857,456

2,907,729

423,560













Property, plant and equipment, net

40,042

50,567

7,366 Intangible asset, net

63,722

90,066

13,120 Goodwill

5,930

5,930

864 Long-term investments

208,949

358,594

52,235 Deferred tax assets

75,032

94,952

13,831 Other non-current assets

7,350

10,051

1,464 Non-current operating lease right-of-use assets

-

34,162

4,976 Total assets

3,258,481

3,552,051

517,416

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,064,106

1,066,395

155,338 Advance from customers

5,943

10,191

1,485 Amount due to related parties, current

10,695

12,065

1,758 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

213,975

226,264

32,959 Income tax payables

54,037

24,801

3,613 Notes payable

18,936

4,770

695 Bank borrowings

20,000

-

- Current operating lease liabilities

-

18,461

2,689 Total current liabilities

1,387,692

1,362,947

198,537 Deferred tax liabilities

4,962

4,868

709 Other non-current liabilities

56,249

111,856

16,295 Non-current operating lease liabilities

-

13,177

1,919 Total liabilities

1,448,903

1,492,848

217,460

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

151

154

22 Additional paid-in capital

1,373,577

1,464,880

213,384 Accumulated retained earnings

340,046

500,156

72,856 Accumulated other comprehensive income

97,141

96,441

14,048 Total Huami Corporation shareholders' equity

1,810,915

2,061,631

300,310 Non-controlling interests

(1,337)

(2,428)

(354) Total equity

1,809,578

2,059,203

299,956 Total liabilities and equity

3,258,481

3,552,051

517,416

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

760,139

1,038,715

151,306 Cost of revenues

563,254

761,421

110,913 Gross profit

196,885

277,294

40,393 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

20,704

40,405

5,886 General and administrative

32,803

51,030

7,433 Research and development

44,355

93,751

13,656 Total operating expenses

97,862

185,186

26,975 Operating income

99,023

92,108

13,418 Other income and expenses:











Interest income

1,981

4,803

700 Other income

391

4,351

634 Income before income tax

101,395

101,262

14,752 Income tax expenses

(15,874)

(12,352)

(1,799) Income before loss from equity method investments

85,521

88,910

12,953 Loss from equity method investments

(743)

(265)

(39) Net income

84,778

88,645

12,914 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(736)

(719)

(105) Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

85,514

89,364

13,019 Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to

participating nonvested restricted shares

4,722

190

28 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami

Corporation

80,792

89,174

12,991 Net income per share attributable to ordinary











shareholders of Huami Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

0.36

0.37

0.05 Diluted income per ordinary share

0.34

0.35

0.05













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.42

1.46

0.21 ADS – diluted

1.35

1.39

0.20













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share











Ordinary share – basic

227,464,737

243,596,530

243,596,530 Ordinary share – diluted

239,639,643

257,455,618

257,455,618

HUAMI CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended June 30



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

85,514

89,364

13,019 Share-based compensation expenses

16,051

22,355

3,256 Adjusted net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

101,565

111,719

16,275































For the Three Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation

80,792

89,174

12,991 Share-based compensation expenses attributable

to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation

15,164

22,307

3,249 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]

95,956

111,481

16,240













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.42

0.46

0.07 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.40

0.43

0.06













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.69

1.83

0.27 ADS – diluted

1.61

1.73

0.25













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

227,464,737

243,596,530

243,596,530 Ordinary share – diluted

239,639,643

257,455,618

257,455,618













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

78

37

5 Selling and marketing

49

1,579

230 General and administrative

15,053

14,973

2,181 Research and development

871

5,766

840 Total

16,051

22,355

3,256

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

1,346,059

1,838,311

267,780 Cost of revenues

1,002,500

1,343,554

195,711 Gross profit

343,559

494,757

72,069 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

35,444

62,588

9,117 General and administrative

82,073

96,322

14,031 Research and development

118,193

166,131

24,200 Total operating expenses

235,710

325,041

47,348 Operating income

107,849

169,716

24,721 Other income and expenses:











Interest income

3,375

12,293

1,791 Other income

6,628

4,813

701 Income before income tax

117,852

186,822

27,213 Income tax expenses

(18,618)

(23,034)

(3,355) Income before loss from equity method investments

99,234

163,788

23,858 Loss from equity method investments

(736)

(231)

(34) Net income

98,498

163,557

23,824 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,784)

(1,091)

(159) Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

100,282

164,648

23,983 Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares

177

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares

368

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares

4,049

-

- Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares

209,752

-

- Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to

participating nonvested restricted shares

-

1,425

208 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Huami Corporation

(114,064)

163,223

23,775 Net income per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation











Basic (loss) income per ordinary share

(0.60)

0.68

0.10 Diluted (loss) income per ordinary share

(0.60)

0.64

0.09













Net (loss) income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1

ADS)











ADS – basic

(2.40)

2.71

0.39 ADS – diluted

(2.40)

2.56

0.37













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share Ordinary share – basic

190,397,570

240,817,983

240,817,983 Ordinary share – diluted

190,397,570

255,237,925

255,237,925

HUAMI CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Six Months Ended June 30



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

100,282

164,648

23,983 Share-based compensation expenses

93,807

42,088

6,131 Adjusted net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

194,089

206,736

30,114































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation

(114,064)

163,223

23,775 Share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation

76,973

41,724

6,078 Deemed Dividend for Preferred shares

209,752

-

- Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]

172,661

204,947

29,853













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.91

0.85

0.12 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.79

0.80

0.12













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary

shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

3.63

3.40

0.50 ADS – diluted

3.16

3.21

0.47













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

190,397,570

240,817,983

240,817,983 Ordinary share – diluted

202,203,360

255,237,925

255,237,925













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

410

39

6 Selling and marketing

4,111

1,910

278 General and administrative

52,063

32,409

4,721 Research and development

37,223

7,730

1,126 Total

93,807

42,088

6,131

