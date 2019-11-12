Huami Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues reached RMB1,862.5 million ( US$260.6 million ), representing an increase of 73.3% from the third quarter of 2018.

reached ( ), representing an increase of 73.3% from the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 26.7% for the third quarter of 2018.

was 25.2%, compared with 26.7% for the third quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB203.3 million ( US$28.4 million ), compared with RMB113.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

was ( ), compared with for the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.31 (US$0.46) and RMB3.15 (US$0.44) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation [1] was RMB209.8 million ( US$29.4 million ).

was ( ). Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation [2] was RMB3.41 (US$0.48) and RMB3.25 (US$0.45) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Total units shipped reached 13.7 million, compared with 8.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

First Nine Months 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenues reached RMB3,700.8 million ( US$517.8 million ), representing an increase of 52.9% from the first nine months of 2018.

reached ( ), representing an increase of 52.9% from the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin reached 26.1%, increasing from 26.0% in the first nine months of 2018.

reached 26.1%, increasing from 26.0% in the first nine months of 2018. Net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB368.0 million ( US$51.5 million ), compared with RMB214.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.

was ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.03 (US$0.84) and RMB5.73 (US$0.80) , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation was RMB416.6 million ( US$58.3 million ), compared with RMB328.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

was ( ), compared with in the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation [2] was RMB6.83 (US$0.96) and RMB6.49 (US$0.91) , respectively, compared with RMB5.92 and RMB5.30 , respectively, in the first nine months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

was and , respectively, compared with and , respectively, in the first nine months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares. Total units shipped reached 27.6 million, compared with 18.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

[1] Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation.

"Our persistent execution of strategic initiatives focused on product diversification, brand elevation, and international expansion, continues to pay off, driving outstanding top-line and bottom-line growth in the third quarter," said Wang Huang, Chairman and CEO. "Our revenue performance was primarily the result of the strong sales of both the Mi-Band 4 and our newly released Amazfit products, as both brand categories become increasingly recognized by consumers. Our international shipments keep on climbing, underpinned by our first international product launch event in Berlin, Germany and numerous global product design awards we received. We view the overseas marketing campaign as an essential strategy for our growth with additional global product launches being planned for future dates.

"In the third quarter, we leveraged our expertise in smart wearable hardware and big data analytics to further optimize algorithms for our cloud-based healthcare services. The accuracy and effectiveness of our healthcare service offering has been testified by top physicians in China. A recent research published at the 2019 Asia Pacific Heart Rhythm Society by Peking University First Hospital, showed that Huami smart wearables manage to detect atrial fibrillation at an accuracy rate of approximately 94%, similar to the accuracy of professional physicians. Looking ahead, we will continue investing in and improving our R&D capabilities as well as seek new strategic partnerships, all while maintaining our close relationship with Xiaomi. With all of these efforts, we strive to provide users a better experience in sports and healthcare services, as they integrate our smart products and services into their daily lives."

David Cui, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the robust financial results in the third quarter, with revenues growing 73.3% year-over-year and net income attributed to Huami Corporation also increasing strongly year-over-year at 78.7%, as we benefited from strong unit sales, particularly with increasing global demand for both Mi-Band 4 and our newly launched Amazfit products. During this quarter, we shipped 13.7 million total units, up 67.1% from the same period last year.

"Along with revenue expansion, our operating efficiency also improved in the quarter, with operating expense as a percentage of revenues at 13.5% during the quarter, declining 4.3 and 1.4 percentage points respectively from the second quarter 2019 and the third quarter last year, despite our increasing investment in R&D capabilities and brand equity during the quarter. As we further diversify our product lines, strengthen our service offerings, form and solidify strategic alliances, and grow our global footprint, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering healthy financial and operating performance going forward."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 73.3% to RMB1,862.5 million (US$260.6 million) from RMB1,074.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, driven by continued sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.

Cost of revenues increased by 76.8% to RMB1,392.7 million (US$194.8 million) from RMB787.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was in line with the sales growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.

Gross profit increased by 63.8% to RMB469.9 million (US$65.7 million) from RMB286.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin of 25.2% for the third quarter of 2019, compared with 26.7% for the third quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB250.7 million (US$35.1 million) from RMB160.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 107.7% to RMB124.5 million (US$17.4 million) from RMB60.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D staff and a rise in testing costs associated with future products.

General and administrative expenses increased to RMB69.6 million (US$9.7 million) from RMB68.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses and professional fees related to business expansion, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 75.1% to RMB56.6 million (US$7.9 million) from RMB32.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for new self-branded products and growth in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB219.1 million (US$30.7 million), compared with RMB126.6 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB228.1 million (US$31.9 million), compared with RMB129.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB27.5 million (US$3.9 million), compared with RMB21.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB203.3 million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB113.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation increased to RMB203.3 million (US$28.4 million), compared with RMB109.1 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.31 (US$0.46) and RMB3.15 (US$0.44), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 56.3% to RMB209.8 million (US$29.4 million) from RMB134.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB3.41 (US$0.48) and RMB3.25 (US$0.45), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,719.8 million (US$240.6 million), compared with RMB1,441.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

First Nine Months 2019 Financial Results

Revenues increased by 52.9% to RMB3,700.8 million (US$517.8 million) from RMB2,420.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, due to the growth of Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products, an increase in overall brand recognition and the global rise in the adoption of smart wearable products.

Cost of revenues increased by 52.8% to RMB2,736.2 million (US$382.8 million) from RMB1,790.3 million in the first nine months of 2018. The increase was in line with accelerating sales growth of both Xiaomi and self-branded wearable products.

Gross profit increased by 53.0% to RMB964.6 million (US$135.0 million) from RMB630.5 million in the first nine months of 2018. Gross margin increased to 26.1% from 26.0% in the first nine months of 2018.

Total operating expenses increased to RMB575.8 million (US$80.6 million) from RMB396.0 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Research and development expenses increased by 63.2% to RMB290.7 million (US$40.7 million) from RMB178.2 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses and a rise in testing costs associated with future products.

General and administrative expenses increased by 10.6% to RMB165.9 million (US$23.2 million) from RMB150.0 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, professional fees related to business expansion, offsetting by the decrease of share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 75.9% to RMB119.2 million (US$16.7 million) from RMB67.8 million in the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses for self-branded products as well as personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB388.8 million (US$54.4 million), compared with RMB234.5 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Income before income tax was RMB414.9 million (US$58.0 million), compared with RMB247.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Income tax expenses were RMB50.6 million (US$7.1 million), compared with RMB39.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Net income attributable to Huami Corporation totaled RMB368.0 million (US$51.5 million), compared with RMB214.1 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation improved to RMB365.9 million (US$51.2 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.3 million in the first nine months of 2018, which included the impact of deemed dividend to preferred shareholders.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.03 (US$0.84) and RMB5.73 (US$0.80), respectively. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 26.9% to RMB416.6 million (US$58.3 million) from RMB328.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation was RMB6.83 (US$0.96) and RMB6.49 (US$0.91), respectively, compared with RMB5.92 and RMB5.30, respectively, in the first nine months of 2018. Each ADS represents four (4) Class A ordinary shares.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the management of the Company currently expects:

- Net revenues to be between RMB1.93 billion and RMB1.95 billion, which would represent an increase of approximately 57.6% to 59.2% from RMB1,224.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation and deemed dividend for preferred shares, and is used as the numerator in computation of adjusted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation .

We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses and deemed dividend that we include in net income and net income attributable to ordinary shareholders. We believe that adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2019, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company's self-branded products; the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global wearable technology market; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense accounting policies; governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and the global. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

1,441,802

1,719,807

240,610 Restricted cash

10,010

498

70 Term deposit

96,969

-

- Accounts receivable

58,925

111,877

15,652 Amounts due from related parties, current

656,399

1,226,396

171,579 Inventories

484,622

854,010

119,480 Short-term investments

50,482

22,102

3,092 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,247

43,049

6,023 Total current assets

2,857,456

3,977,739

556,506













Property, plant and equipment, net

40,042

56,171

7,859 Intangible asset, net

63,722

87,926

12,301 Goodwill

5,930

5,930

830 Long-term investments

208,949

407,382

56,995 Deferred tax assets

75,032

106,344

14,878 Other non-current assets

7,350

10,816

1,513 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets

-

112,109

15,685 Total assets

3,258,481

4,764,417

666,567

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Liabilities











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

1,064,106

1,887,379

264,054 Advance from customers

5,943

41,307

5,779 Amount due to related parties, current

10,695

13,170

1,843 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

213,975

236,660

33,110 Income tax payables

54,037

53,059

7,423 Notes payable

18,936

1,245

174 Bank borrowings

20,000

-

- Current operating lease liabilities

-

30,017

4,200 Total current liabilities

1,387,692

2,262,837

316,583 Deferred tax liabilities

4,962

5,648

790 Other non-current liabilities

56,249

111,856

15,649 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

-

80,181

11,218 Total liabilities

1,448,903

2,460,522

344,240

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)















As of December 31,

As of September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Equity











Ordinary shares

151

154

22 Additional paid-in capital

1,373,577

1,472,299

205,982 Accumulated retained earnings

340,046

703,493

98,422 Accumulated other comprehensive income

97,141

130,300

18,230 Total Huami Corporation shareholders' equity

1,810,915

2,306,246

322,656 Non-controlling interests

(1,337)

(2,351)

(329) Total equity

1,809,578

2,303,895

322,327 Total liabilities and equity

3,258,481

4,764,417

666,567

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

1,074,707

1,862,531

260,578 Cost of revenues

787,811

1,392,670

194,842 Gross profit

286,896

469,861

65,736 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

32,341

56,631

7,923 General and administrative

67,971

69,578

9,734 Research and development

59,958

124,538

17,424 Total operating expenses

160,270

250,747

35,081 Operating income

126,626

219,114

30,655 Other income and expenses:











Interest income

1,648

10,911

1,527 Other income (expenses), net

1,086

(1,971)

(276) Income before income tax

129,360

228,054

31,906 Income tax expenses

(21,095)

(27,518)

(3,850) Income before loss from equity method investments

108,265

200,536

28,056 Income from equity method investments

4,399

2,878

403 Net income

112,664

203,414

28,459 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,148)

77

11 Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

113,812

203,337

28,448 Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares

-

-

- Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested

restricted shares

4,759

-

- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami

Corporation

109,053

203,337

28,448 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

0.47

0.83

0.12 Diluted income per ordinary share

0.45

0.79

0.11













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

1.89

3.31

0.46 ADS – diluted

1.79

3.15

0.44













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share











Ordinary share – basic

231,062,447

245,934,981

245,934,981 Ordinary share – diluted

244,537,743

258,343,485

258,343,485

HUAMI CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended September 30



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

113,812

203,337

28,448 Share-based compensation expenses

20,404

6,491

909 Adjusted net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

134,216

209,828

29,357































For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Huami Corporation

109,053

203,337

28,448 Share-based compensation expenses attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation

19,550

6,491

909 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]

128,603

209,828

29,357













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

0.56

0.85

0.12 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

0.53

0.81

0.11













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

2.23

3.41

0.48 ADS – diluted

2.11

3.25

0.45













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

231,062,447

245,934,981

245,934,981 Ordinary share – diluted

244,537,743

258,343,485

258,343,485













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

5

8

1 Selling and marketing

61

647

91 General and administrative

19,340

4,130

578 Research and development

998

1,706

239 Total

20,404

6,491

909

HUAMI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)

















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Revenues

2,420,766

3,700,842

517,767 Cost of revenues

1,790,311

2,736,224

382,812 Gross profit

630,455

964,618

134,955 Operating expenses:











Selling and marketing

67,785

119,219

16,679 General and administrative

150,044

165,900

23,210 Research and development

178,151

290,669

40,666 Total operating expenses

395,980

575,788

80,555 Operating income

234,475

388,830

54,400 Other income and expenses:











Interest income

5,023

23,204

3,246 Other income, net

7,714

2,842

398 Income before income tax

247,212

414,876

58,044 Income tax expenses

(39,713)

(50,552)

(7,072) Income before loss from equity method investments

207,499

364,324

50,972 Income from equity method investments

3,663

2,647

370 Net income

211,162

366,971

51,342 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,932)

(1,014)

(142) Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

214,094

367,985

51,484 Less: Accretion of Series A Preferred Shares

177

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-1 Preferred Shares

368

-

- Less: Accretion of Series B-2 Preferred Shares

4,049

-

- Less: Deemed Dividend for Preferred Shares

209,752

-

- Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to participating nonvested

restricted shares

-

2,102

294 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami

Corporation

(252)

365,883

51,190 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Basic income per ordinary share

(0.00)

1.51

0.21 Diluted income per ordinary share

(0.00)

1.43

0.20













Net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

(0.00)

6.03

0.84 ADS – diluted

(0.00)

5.73

0.80













Weighted average number of shares used in computing net

income per share











Ordinary share – basic

204,101,485

242,542,392

242,542,392 Ordinary share – diluted

204,101,485

255,322,189

255,322,189

HUAMI CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted)





For the Nine Months Ended September 30



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to Huami Corporation

214,094

367,985

51,484 Share-based compensation expenses

114,211

48,579

6,797 Adjusted net income attributable to Huami

Corporation

328,305

416,564

58,281































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018

2019



RMB

RMB

US$













Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Huami Corporation

(252)

365,883

51,190 Share-based compensation expenses attributable to ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation

92,441

48,301

6,758 Deemed Dividend for Preferred shares

209,752

-

- Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Huami Corporation[2]

301,941

414,184

57,948













Adjusted net income per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Huami Corporation











Adjusted basic income per ordinary share

1.48

1.71

0.24 Adjusted diluted income per ordinary share

1.32

1.62

0.23













Adjusted net income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal

to 1 ADS)











ADS – basic

5.92

6.83

0.96 ADS – diluted

5.30

6.49

0.91













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing net income per share











Ordinary share – basic

204,101,485

242,542,392

242,542,392 Ordinary share – diluted

216,264,202

255,322,189

255,322,189













Share-based compensation expenses included

are follows:











Cost of revenues

415

47

7 Selling and marketing

4,172

2,557

358 General and administrative

71,403

36,539

5,112 Research and development

38,221

9,436

1,320 Total

114,211

48,579

6,797

