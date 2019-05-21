Huami Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 3, 2019
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on June 3, 2019
May 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
BEIJING, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE:HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 3, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on June 3, 2019). Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (Toll Free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-3018-4992
Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Huami Corporation."
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until June 10, 2019 by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Passcode:
|
10131883
About Huami Corporation
Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Huami Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@huami.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6201
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com
SOURCE Huami Corporation
Share this article