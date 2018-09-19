Huami Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 26, 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami Corporation ("Huami" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMI), a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 26, 2018.

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 26, 2018 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 26, 2018). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for " Huami Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.huami.com/investor

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until December 2, 2018 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 10126209

About Huami Corporation

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2017, Huami shipped 18.1 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Huami's mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. In addition to designing, manufacturing and selling smart bands and watches under its own Amazfit brand, Huami is the sole partner of Xiaomi, a leading mobile internet company and global consumer electronics brand, to design and manufacture Xiaomi-branded smart bands, watches (excluding children watches and quartz watches), scales and associated accessories.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Huami Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

Tel: +86-10-5940-3255

E-mail: ir@huami.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: huami@tpg-ir.com

