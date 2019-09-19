Huami Unveils The Amazfit X - A New Concept Product

The product launch event "Intelligent Movement" brought us Amazfit's new curved screen technology for its concept product the Amazfit X.

1. Amazfit presents a new HD curved screen concept product.

2. Screen has 326ppi resolution and 100% NTSC color saturation.

3. Amazfit X to be launched on 2020.

BERLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI), a US-listed tech company, had an incredibly successful product launch event this year at IFA in Berlin. After its international debut at the MWC this year, the company presented the Amazfit X concept product in Berlin.

Amazfit X: 92° Flexible Curved Screen | 326ppi HD Resolution | 430nits Brightness | 100% NTSC High Color Saturation | 2.07" AMOLED Display | 7-day Curved Lithium Battery[1] | Full Metal Body

Although this product won't be launched until 2020, Mr. Wang Huang, Huami's founder, chairman and CEO, explained what the product would look like, and some technical specifications like the 92° Flexible Curved Screen. This new 2.07-inch curved screen, which is currently being tested, has shown stunning in-lab results like 100% NTSC color saturation and screen brightness of 430 nit.

The 326ppi HD resolution screen also comes with a curved lithium battery and a 3-section motherboard which is connected through FPC to fit the curved body of the watch. The technology and process to bend the glass is so complex, that it must be heated to 700°C. On top of that, this watch will not have any physical buttons in it to create a one-piece smooth body; instead, it will be equipped with hidden pressure-sensitive buttons that respond to touch.

Finally, the 220mAh battery of the device will last around 7 days[¹]. The curved body will fit the wrist in a much more comfortable position. The curvature also provides a bigger screen, around 244% larger display than other wearable devices with similar sizes, allowing the user to browse through more information.

More of the Amazfit X features and functions will be available in the future once the product is closer to its launch.

Definitely a new wearable that many will be looking for in 2020.

[1] Based on lab tests. Battery life varies according to use.

