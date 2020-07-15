Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Half of 2020 Decreased by 8.05% Year-on-Year

BEIJING, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first half of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., for the second quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 94.949 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.73% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 91.473 billion kWh, representing an increase of 5.41% over the same period last year. For the first half of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 179.650 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.05% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 172.125 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.98% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB416.65 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.68% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 84.06 billion kwh, with a ratio of 49.89% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 2.84 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

Affected by the epidemic in the first quarter, the national economic growth slowed down, and the Company's power generation decreased significantly year-on-year; Since the second quarter, the domestic epidemic situation has been effectively controlled, and the progress of resumption of production in various industries has accelerated. The Company seized the opportunity to actively strive for planned power, and at the same time strengthened power supervision, reduced unit backup, and increased effective generation, realizing a positive year-on-year growth of the Company's power generation in the second quarter, and narrowing the decline in power in the first quarter.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region Power Generation Electricity Sold April to June 2020 Change January to June 2020 Change April to June 2020 Change January to June 2020 Change Heilongjiang Province 3.745 0.27% 6.776 0.84% 3.555 3.53% 6.329 1.83% Coal-fired 3.422 1.00% 6.135 1.98% 3.214 3.85% 5.703 3.13% Wind-power 0.286 -7.47% 0.569 -9.85% 0.303 0.63% 0.558 -9.31% PV 0.037 -1.84% 0.072 -0.63% 0.037 0.31% 0.069 -2.76% Jilin Province 2.859 1.65% 5.222 4.97% 2.700 1.49% 4.917 4.82% Coal-fired 2.443 1.37% 4.468 6.03% 2.308 1.60% 4.206 6.31% Wind-power 0.303 -2.45% 0.567 -3.96% 0.286 -5.69% 0.536 -6.82% Hydro-power 0.033 64.79% 0.042 55.35% 0.032 66.81% 0.041 56.35% PV 0.016 -3.75% 0.032 0.38% 0.016 -4.26% 0.032 -0.86% Biomass power 0.064 15.65% 0.113 1.18% 0.057 16.92% 0.102 1.04% Liaoning Province 4.058 -6.04% 8.184 -6.53% 3.801 -5.91% 7.597 -6.69% Coal-fired 3.890 -6.39% 7.866 -6.87% 3.634 -9.86% 7.282 -7.06% Wind-power 0.109 -5.22% 0.212 2.13% 0.108 -5.58% 0.211 1.94% Hydro-power 0.012 1147.31% 0.020 40.42% 0.012 1152.77% 0.019 40.58% PV 0.047 -1.99% 0.086 -1.19% 0.046 -1.74% 0.084 -0.87% Inner Mongolia 0.059 -10.42% 0.107 -5.71% 0.059 -10.63% 0.106 -5.45% Wind-power 0.059 -10.42% 0.107 -5.71% 0.059 -10.63% 0.106 -5.45% Hebei Province 3.086 -6.87% 5.618 -15.96% 2.884 -7.18% 5.238 -16.46% Coal-fired 2.953 -8.94% 5.346 -18.42% 2.753 -9.38% 4.975 -18.99% Wind-power 0.118 113.73% 0.242 132.51% 0.116 116.51% 0.234 129.85% PV 0.016 -1.00% 0.030 7.09% 0.016 -3.43% 0.029 7.68% Gansu Province 3.371 73.49% 7.339 26.36% 3.212 74.20% 6.988 26.66% Coal-fired 2.667 90.62% 6.106 27.40% 2.516 91.83% 5.776 27.63% Wind-power 0.704 29.44% 1.233 21.60% 0.696 30.74% 1.212 22.22% Ningxia 0.008 15.52% 0.013 5.27% 0.008 15.91% 0.012 8.78% PV 0.008 15.52% 0.013 5.27% 0.008 15.91% 0.012 8.78% Beijing 2.038 37.81% 4.098 11.30% 1.987 38.72% 3.900 12.11% Coal-fired 0.00 - 0.709 8.03% 0.00 - 0.625 7.62% Combined Cycle 2.038 37.81% 3.389 12.01% 1.987 38.72% 3.275 13.01% Tianjin 1.100 -19.91% 3.052 -4.68% 1.035 -20.12% 2.860 -4.89% Coal-fired 0.937 -12.56% 2.358 -3.59% 0.876 -12.52% 2.187 -3.85% Combined Cycle 0.161 -46.22% 0.692 -8.32% 0.157 -46.18% 0.671 -8.15% PV 0.001 -8.62% 0.002 -17.71% 0.001 -4.18% 0.002 -4.23% Shanxi Province 1.843 -15.11% 4.617 -11.61% 1.702 -15.26% 4.299 -11.87% Coal-fired 1.637 -23.54% 3.163 -20.64% 1.499 -24.24% 2.891 -21.26% Combined Cycle 0.042 596.29% 1.233 3.08% 0.041 560.71% 1.200 3.08% PV 0.164 584.50% 0.221 426.39% 0.162 582.96% 0.208 395.37% *Shandong Province 15.811 -24.33% 33.029 -22.67% 16.007 -19.10% 32.868 -18.51% Coal-fired 15.460 -24.66% 32.402 -22.92% 15.607 -19.62% 32.197 -18.85% Wind-power 0.229 -7.26% 0.420 -7.66% 0.217 -10.55% 0.404 -8.51% PV 0.162 26.23% 0.272 24.23% 0.183 42.71% 0.267 22.79% Henan Province 5.569 16.96% 9.630 -10.79% 5.232 16.86% 9.039 -10.97% Coal-fired 4.912 10.05% 8.752 -15.52% 4.614 10.04% 8.212 -15.62% Combined Cycle 0.364 146.22% 0.396 112.97% 0.356 146.74% 0.387 113.37% Wind-power 0.285 101.93% 0.469 98.56% 0.255 92.67% 0.427 89.19% PV 0.007 -1.15% 0.013 -2.84% 0.007 -7.32% 0.013 -0.88% Jiangsu Province 8.872 1.20% 17.008 -12.11% 8.379 0.94% 16.110 -12.16% Coal-fired 7.304 2.34% 13.903 -15.88% 6.886 2.62% 13.115 -15.81% Combined Cycle 0.874 -26.24% 1.761 -11.79% 0.857 -26.29% 1.729 -11.80% Wind-power 0.659 60.78% 1.285 66.69% 0.604 53.01% 1.210 62.08% PV 0.034 -1.65% 0.058 2.35% 0.033 -3.20% 0.057 0.93% Shanghai 4.070 21.49% 7.993 -9.46% 3.836 21.40% 7.542 -9.75% Coal-fired 3.848 29.14% 7.294 -5.83% 3.620 29.31% 6.861 -6.02% Combined Cycle 0.221 -40.15% 0.699 -35.43% 0.216 -40.11% 0.681 -35.51% PV 0.00017 - 0.00017 - - - - - Chongqing 2.270 -2.68% 4.415 -15.14% 2.111 -2.54% 4.117 -15.05% Coal-fired 1.905 -3.00% 3.681 -18.45% 1.755 -2.82% 3.402 -18.51% Combined Cycle 0.305 3.12% 0.625 8.86% 0.297 3.04% 0.609 8.81% Wind-power 0.060 -17.72% 0.109 -5.03% 0.058 -17.89% 0.106 -5.37% Zhejiang Province 7.118 22.10% 11.754 -2.32% 6.840 22.29% 11.269 -2.43% Coal-fired 6.915 21.17% 11.489 -2.81% 6.641 21.35% 11.009 -2.94% Combined Cycle 0.186 78.73% 0.237 29.72% 0.182 77.85% 0.232 29.63% PV 0.017 -10.09% 0.028 -3.20% 0.017 -8.19% 0.028 -2.16% Hubei Province 3.795 -6.45% 7.361 -24.18% 3.557 -6.68% 6.910 -24.41% Coal-fired 3.560 -6.72% 6.907 -25.81% 3.326 -6.98% 6.466 -26.11% Wind-power 0.150 -4.82% 0.307 9.15% 0.148 -4.87% 0.302 9.12% Hydro-power 0.078 3.28% 0.136 26.70% 0.076 2.77% 0.131 26.31% PV 0.007 12.74% 0.011 11.64% 0.007 9.82% 0.011 11.99% Hunan Province 2.482 22.75% 4.670 -6.04% 2.324 23.47% 4.361 -6.26% Coal-fired 2.180 24.30% 4.097 -6.83% 2.026 25.19% 3.802 -6.93% Wind-power 0.174 30.96% 0.336 3.50% 0.172 30.57% 0.326 1.13% Hydro-power 0.114 -9.50% 0.215 -9.15% 0.112 -9.75% 0.212 -9.16% PV 0.014 71.96% 0.021 92.00% 0.013 77.36% 0.021 87.46% Jiangxi Province 4.708 15.75% 9.001 -2.82% 4.495 15.72% 8.607 -2.90% Coal-fired 4.416 12.23% 8.489 -5.39% 4.214 12.24% 8.112 -5.46% Wind-power 0.234 77.40% 0.438 50.97% 0.230 77.82% 0.430 50.74% PV 0.057 - 0.075 - 0.050 - 0.066 - Auhui Province 1.274 -7.48% 2.514 -16.18% 1.212 -7.17% 2.400 -16.13% Coal-fired 1.184 -6.88% 2.348 -16.40% 1.123 -6.56% 2.235 -16.36% Wind-power 0.073 5.57% 0.149 4.80% 0.072 6.18% 0.148 4.87% Hydro-power 0.017 -53.90% 0.017 -65.43% 0.017 -53.43% 0.017 -65.19% *Fujian Province 3.082 33.07% 5.352 19.60% 3.808 46.40% 6.272 28.74% *Coal-fired 3.079 33.10% 5.346 19.61% 3.805 46.44% 6.266 28.76% PV 0.003 15.32% 0.006 17.60% 0.003 11.03% 0.006 16.71% Guangdong Province 6.856 22.00% 10.231 -3.78% 6.391 19.06% 9.618 -5.49% Coal-fired 6.640 18.26% 10.011 -5.77% 6.358 18.56% 9.580 -5.78% Combined Cycle 0.210 - 0.210 - 0.027 - 0.027 - PV 0.006 18.33% 0.011 20.63% 0.006 19.95% 0.011 17.68% Guangxi 0.169 64.16% 0.289 72.06% 0.163 65.51% 0.278 76.05% Combined Cycle 0.115 57.93% 0.184 53.60% 0.111 60.07% 0.177 54.01% Wind-power 0.054 79.31% 0.105 122.87% 0.052 78.40% 0.101 134.55% Yunnan Province 2.951 211.57% 4.618 131.61% 2.727 215.09% 4.262 131.49% Coal-fired 2.815 252.79% 4.278 169.41% 2.595 259.85% 3.930 171.74% Wind-power 0.135 -4.43% 0.337 -15.41% 0.131 -3.97% 0.328 -15.27% Hydro-power 0.001 -93.22% 0.004 -56.18% 0.001 -93.24% 0.003 -56.46% Guizhou Province 0.077 66.43% 0.166 16.84% 0.075 64.79% 0.157 12.44% Wind-power 0.051 11.51% 0.134 -5.65% 0.051 11.11% 0.132 -5.51% PV 0.025 - 0.032 - 0.024 - 0.025 - Hainan Province 3.638 -4.91% 6.527 -5.74% 3.376 -4.63% 6.069 -5.52% Coal-fired 3.503 -5.65% 6.302 -6.66% 3.244 -5.39% 5.849 -6.47% Combined Cycle 0.074 312.15% 0.107 409.71% 0.0072 303.09% 0.104 418.35% Wind-power 0.021 16.64% 0.048 3.74% 0.21 15.45% 0.047 3.66% Hydro-power 0.010 -77.87% 0.018 -67.41% 0.010 -78.36% 0.017 -67.78% PV 0.030 -1.23% 0.053 3.27% 0.029 -0.08% 0.052 2.92% Total 94.949 3.73% 179.650 -8.05% 91.473 5.41% 172.125 -6.98% * According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Shandong Bajiao Power Plant & Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since those power plants began to generate power revenue, the Company's electricity sales in Shandong Province & Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the second quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the second quarter of 2020, the controlling generation capacity of the new commissioned units was 1,313.79MW. Thereinto, the newly installed capacity of gas-fired units, wind farms and Photovoltaic were 472.52MW, 357MW and 484.27MW respectively. Besides，the Company completed acquisition of Huaneng Shandong Taifeng New energy Co., Ltd with controlling generation capacity of 100MW and equity-based generation capacity of 65.78MW.

In the second quarter of 2020, the operating life of unit #1 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, a subsidiary of the Company, came to an end and the shutdown procedures had been implemented. The installed capacity would no longer be included in the Company's statistics.

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 108,111MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW.

