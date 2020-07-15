Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Half of 2020 Decreased by 8.05% Year-on-Year
Jul 15, 2020, 00:02 ET
BEIJING, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first half of 2020.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., for the second quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 94.949 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.73% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 91.473 billion kWh, representing an increase of 5.41% over the same period last year. For the first half of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 179.650 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.05% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 172.125 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.98% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB416.65 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.68% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 84.06 billion kwh, with a ratio of 49.89% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 2.84 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:
- Affected by the epidemic in the first quarter, the national economic growth slowed down, and the Company's power generation decreased significantly year-on-year;
- Since the second quarter, the domestic epidemic situation has been effectively controlled, and the progress of resumption of production in various industries has accelerated. The Company seized the opportunity to actively strive for planned power, and at the same time strengthened power supervision, reduced unit backup, and increased effective generation, realizing a positive year-on-year growth of the Company's power generation in the second quarter, and narrowing the decline in power in the first quarter.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
April to June 2020
|
Change
|
January to June 2020
|
Change
|
April to June 2020
|
Change
|
January to June 2020
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.745
|
0.27%
|
6.776
|
0.84%
|
3.555
|
3.53%
|
6.329
|
1.83%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.422
|
1.00%
|
6.135
|
1.98%
|
3.214
|
3.85%
|
5.703
|
3.13%
|
Wind-power
|
0.286
|
-7.47%
|
0.569
|
-9.85%
|
0.303
|
0.63%
|
0.558
|
-9.31%
|
PV
|
0.037
|
-1.84%
|
0.072
|
-0.63%
|
0.037
|
0.31%
|
0.069
|
-2.76%
|
Jilin Province
|
2.859
|
1.65%
|
5.222
|
4.97%
|
2.700
|
1.49%
|
4.917
|
4.82%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.443
|
1.37%
|
4.468
|
6.03%
|
2.308
|
1.60%
|
4.206
|
6.31%
|
Wind-power
|
0.303
|
-2.45%
|
0.567
|
-3.96%
|
0.286
|
-5.69%
|
0.536
|
-6.82%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.033
|
64.79%
|
0.042
|
55.35%
|
0.032
|
66.81%
|
0.041
|
56.35%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
-3.75%
|
0.032
|
0.38%
|
0.016
|
-4.26%
|
0.032
|
-0.86%
|
Biomass power
|
0.064
|
15.65%
|
0.113
|
1.18%
|
0.057
|
16.92%
|
0.102
|
1.04%
|
Liaoning Province
|
4.058
|
-6.04%
|
8.184
|
-6.53%
|
3.801
|
-5.91%
|
7.597
|
-6.69%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.890
|
-6.39%
|
7.866
|
-6.87%
|
3.634
|
-9.86%
|
7.282
|
-7.06%
|
Wind-power
|
0.109
|
-5.22%
|
0.212
|
2.13%
|
0.108
|
-5.58%
|
0.211
|
1.94%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.012
|
1147.31%
|
0.020
|
40.42%
|
0.012
|
1152.77%
|
0.019
|
40.58%
|
PV
|
0.047
|
-1.99%
|
0.086
|
-1.19%
|
0.046
|
-1.74%
|
0.084
|
-0.87%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.059
|
-10.42%
|
0.107
|
-5.71%
|
0.059
|
-10.63%
|
0.106
|
-5.45%
|
Wind-power
|
0.059
|
-10.42%
|
0.107
|
-5.71%
|
0.059
|
-10.63%
|
0.106
|
-5.45%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.086
|
-6.87%
|
5.618
|
-15.96%
|
2.884
|
-7.18%
|
5.238
|
-16.46%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.953
|
-8.94%
|
5.346
|
-18.42%
|
2.753
|
-9.38%
|
4.975
|
-18.99%
|
Wind-power
|
0.118
|
113.73%
|
0.242
|
132.51%
|
0.116
|
116.51%
|
0.234
|
129.85%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
-1.00%
|
0.030
|
7.09%
|
0.016
|
-3.43%
|
0.029
|
7.68%
|
Gansu Province
|
3.371
|
73.49%
|
7.339
|
26.36%
|
3.212
|
74.20%
|
6.988
|
26.66%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.667
|
90.62%
|
6.106
|
27.40%
|
2.516
|
91.83%
|
5.776
|
27.63%
|
Wind-power
|
0.704
|
29.44%
|
1.233
|
21.60%
|
0.696
|
30.74%
|
1.212
|
22.22%
|
Ningxia
|
0.008
|
15.52%
|
0.013
|
5.27%
|
0.008
|
15.91%
|
0.012
|
8.78%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
15.52%
|
0.013
|
5.27%
|
0.008
|
15.91%
|
0.012
|
8.78%
|
Beijing
|
2.038
|
37.81%
|
4.098
|
11.30%
|
1.987
|
38.72%
|
3.900
|
12.11%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.00
|
-
|
0.709
|
8.03%
|
0.00
|
-
|
0.625
|
7.62%
|
Combined Cycle
|
2.038
|
37.81%
|
3.389
|
12.01%
|
1.987
|
38.72%
|
3.275
|
13.01%
|
Tianjin
|
1.100
|
-19.91%
|
3.052
|
-4.68%
|
1.035
|
-20.12%
|
2.860
|
-4.89%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.937
|
-12.56%
|
2.358
|
-3.59%
|
0.876
|
-12.52%
|
2.187
|
-3.85%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.161
|
-46.22%
|
0.692
|
-8.32%
|
0.157
|
-46.18%
|
0.671
|
-8.15%
|
PV
|
0.001
|
-8.62%
|
0.002
|
-17.71%
|
0.001
|
-4.18%
|
0.002
|
-4.23%
|
Shanxi Province
|
1.843
|
-15.11%
|
4.617
|
-11.61%
|
1.702
|
-15.26%
|
4.299
|
-11.87%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.637
|
-23.54%
|
3.163
|
-20.64%
|
1.499
|
-24.24%
|
2.891
|
-21.26%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.042
|
596.29%
|
1.233
|
3.08%
|
0.041
|
560.71%
|
1.200
|
3.08%
|
PV
|
0.164
|
584.50%
|
0.221
|
426.39%
|
0.162
|
582.96%
|
0.208
|
395.37%
|
*Shandong Province
|
15.811
|
-24.33%
|
33.029
|
-22.67%
|
16.007
|
-19.10%
|
32.868
|
-18.51%
|
Coal-fired
|
15.460
|
-24.66%
|
32.402
|
-22.92%
|
15.607
|
-19.62%
|
32.197
|
-18.85%
|
Wind-power
|
0.229
|
-7.26%
|
0.420
|
-7.66%
|
0.217
|
-10.55%
|
0.404
|
-8.51%
|
PV
|
0.162
|
26.23%
|
0.272
|
24.23%
|
0.183
|
42.71%
|
0.267
|
22.79%
|
Henan Province
|
5.569
|
16.96%
|
9.630
|
-10.79%
|
5.232
|
16.86%
|
9.039
|
-10.97%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.912
|
10.05%
|
8.752
|
-15.52%
|
4.614
|
10.04%
|
8.212
|
-15.62%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.364
|
146.22%
|
0.396
|
112.97%
|
0.356
|
146.74%
|
0.387
|
113.37%
|
Wind-power
|
0.285
|
101.93%
|
0.469
|
98.56%
|
0.255
|
92.67%
|
0.427
|
89.19%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
-1.15%
|
0.013
|
-2.84%
|
0.007
|
-7.32%
|
0.013
|
-0.88%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
8.872
|
1.20%
|
17.008
|
-12.11%
|
8.379
|
0.94%
|
16.110
|
-12.16%
|
Coal-fired
|
7.304
|
2.34%
|
13.903
|
-15.88%
|
6.886
|
2.62%
|
13.115
|
-15.81%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.874
|
-26.24%
|
1.761
|
-11.79%
|
0.857
|
-26.29%
|
1.729
|
-11.80%
|
Wind-power
|
0.659
|
60.78%
|
1.285
|
66.69%
|
0.604
|
53.01%
|
1.210
|
62.08%
|
PV
|
0.034
|
-1.65%
|
0.058
|
2.35%
|
0.033
|
-3.20%
|
0.057
|
0.93%
|
Shanghai
|
4.070
|
21.49%
|
7.993
|
-9.46%
|
3.836
|
21.40%
|
7.542
|
-9.75%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.848
|
29.14%
|
7.294
|
-5.83%
|
3.620
|
29.31%
|
6.861
|
-6.02%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.221
|
-40.15%
|
0.699
|
-35.43%
|
0.216
|
-40.11%
|
0.681
|
-35.51%
|
PV
|
0.00017
|
-
|
0.00017
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chongqing
|
2.270
|
-2.68%
|
4.415
|
-15.14%
|
2.111
|
-2.54%
|
4.117
|
-15.05%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.905
|
-3.00%
|
3.681
|
-18.45%
|
1.755
|
-2.82%
|
3.402
|
-18.51%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.305
|
3.12%
|
0.625
|
8.86%
|
0.297
|
3.04%
|
0.609
|
8.81%
|
Wind-power
|
0.060
|
-17.72%
|
0.109
|
-5.03%
|
0.058
|
-17.89%
|
0.106
|
-5.37%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
7.118
|
22.10%
|
11.754
|
-2.32%
|
6.840
|
22.29%
|
11.269
|
-2.43%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.915
|
21.17%
|
11.489
|
-2.81%
|
6.641
|
21.35%
|
11.009
|
-2.94%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.186
|
78.73%
|
0.237
|
29.72%
|
0.182
|
77.85%
|
0.232
|
29.63%
|
PV
|
0.017
|
-10.09%
|
0.028
|
-3.20%
|
0.017
|
-8.19%
|
0.028
|
-2.16%
|
Hubei Province
|
3.795
|
-6.45%
|
7.361
|
-24.18%
|
3.557
|
-6.68%
|
6.910
|
-24.41%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.560
|
-6.72%
|
6.907
|
-25.81%
|
3.326
|
-6.98%
|
6.466
|
-26.11%
|
Wind-power
|
0.150
|
-4.82%
|
0.307
|
9.15%
|
0.148
|
-4.87%
|
0.302
|
9.12%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.078
|
3.28%
|
0.136
|
26.70%
|
0.076
|
2.77%
|
0.131
|
26.31%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
12.74%
|
0.011
|
11.64%
|
0.007
|
9.82%
|
0.011
|
11.99%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.482
|
22.75%
|
4.670
|
-6.04%
|
2.324
|
23.47%
|
4.361
|
-6.26%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.180
|
24.30%
|
4.097
|
-6.83%
|
2.026
|
25.19%
|
3.802
|
-6.93%
|
Wind-power
|
0.174
|
30.96%
|
0.336
|
3.50%
|
0.172
|
30.57%
|
0.326
|
1.13%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.114
|
-9.50%
|
0.215
|
-9.15%
|
0.112
|
-9.75%
|
0.212
|
-9.16%
|
PV
|
0.014
|
71.96%
|
0.021
|
92.00%
|
0.013
|
77.36%
|
0.021
|
87.46%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
4.708
|
15.75%
|
9.001
|
-2.82%
|
4.495
|
15.72%
|
8.607
|
-2.90%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.416
|
12.23%
|
8.489
|
-5.39%
|
4.214
|
12.24%
|
8.112
|
-5.46%
|
Wind-power
|
0.234
|
77.40%
|
0.438
|
50.97%
|
0.230
|
77.82%
|
0.430
|
50.74%
|
PV
|
0.057
|
-
|
0.075
|
-
|
0.050
|
-
|
0.066
|
-
|
Auhui Province
|
1.274
|
-7.48%
|
2.514
|
-16.18%
|
1.212
|
-7.17%
|
2.400
|
-16.13%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.184
|
-6.88%
|
2.348
|
-16.40%
|
1.123
|
-6.56%
|
2.235
|
-16.36%
|
Wind-power
|
0.073
|
5.57%
|
0.149
|
4.80%
|
0.072
|
6.18%
|
0.148
|
4.87%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.017
|
-53.90%
|
0.017
|
-65.43%
|
0.017
|
-53.43%
|
0.017
|
-65.19%
|
*Fujian Province
|
3.082
|
33.07%
|
5.352
|
19.60%
|
3.808
|
46.40%
|
6.272
|
28.74%
|
*Coal-fired
|
3.079
|
33.10%
|
5.346
|
19.61%
|
3.805
|
46.44%
|
6.266
|
28.76%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
15.32%
|
0.006
|
17.60%
|
0.003
|
11.03%
|
0.006
|
16.71%
|
Guangdong Province
|
6.856
|
22.00%
|
10.231
|
-3.78%
|
6.391
|
19.06%
|
9.618
|
-5.49%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.640
|
18.26%
|
10.011
|
-5.77%
|
6.358
|
18.56%
|
9.580
|
-5.78%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.210
|
-
|
0.210
|
-
|
0.027
|
-
|
0.027
|
-
|
PV
|
0.006
|
18.33%
|
0.011
|
20.63%
|
0.006
|
19.95%
|
0.011
|
17.68%
|
Guangxi
|
0.169
|
64.16%
|
0.289
|
72.06%
|
0.163
|
65.51%
|
0.278
|
76.05%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.115
|
57.93%
|
0.184
|
53.60%
|
0.111
|
60.07%
|
0.177
|
54.01%
|
Wind-power
|
0.054
|
79.31%
|
0.105
|
122.87%
|
0.052
|
78.40%
|
0.101
|
134.55%
|
Yunnan Province
|
2.951
|
211.57%
|
4.618
|
131.61%
|
2.727
|
215.09%
|
4.262
|
131.49%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.815
|
252.79%
|
4.278
|
169.41%
|
2.595
|
259.85%
|
3.930
|
171.74%
|
Wind-power
|
0.135
|
-4.43%
|
0.337
|
-15.41%
|
0.131
|
-3.97%
|
0.328
|
-15.27%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.001
|
-93.22%
|
0.004
|
-56.18%
|
0.001
|
-93.24%
|
0.003
|
-56.46%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.077
|
66.43%
|
0.166
|
16.84%
|
0.075
|
64.79%
|
0.157
|
12.44%
|
Wind-power
|
0.051
|
11.51%
|
0.134
|
-5.65%
|
0.051
|
11.11%
|
0.132
|
-5.51%
|
PV
|
0.025
|
-
|
0.032
|
-
|
0.024
|
-
|
0.025
|
-
|
Hainan Province
|
3.638
|
-4.91%
|
6.527
|
-5.74%
|
3.376
|
-4.63%
|
6.069
|
-5.52%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.503
|
-5.65%
|
6.302
|
-6.66%
|
3.244
|
-5.39%
|
5.849
|
-6.47%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.074
|
312.15%
|
0.107
|
409.71%
|
0.0072
|
303.09%
|
0.104
|
418.35%
|
Wind-power
|
0.021
|
16.64%
|
0.048
|
3.74%
|
0.21
|
15.45%
|
0.047
|
3.66%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.010
|
-77.87%
|
0.018
|
-67.41%
|
0.010
|
-78.36%
|
0.017
|
-67.78%
|
PV
|
0.030
|
-1.23%
|
0.053
|
3.27%
|
0.029
|
-0.08%
|
0.052
|
2.92%
|
Total
|
94.949
|
3.73%
|
179.650
|
-8.05%
|
91.473
|
5.41%
|
172.125
|
-6.98%
|
* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Shandong Bajiao Power Plant & Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since those power plants began to generate power revenue, the Company's electricity sales in Shandong Province & Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.
For the second quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.
In the second quarter of 2020, the controlling generation capacity of the new commissioned units was 1,313.79MW. Thereinto, the newly installed capacity of gas-fired units, wind farms and Photovoltaic were 472.52MW, 357MW and 484.27MW respectively. Besides，the Company completed acquisition of Huaneng Shandong Taifeng New energy Co., Ltd with controlling generation capacity of 100MW and equity-based generation capacity of 65.78MW.
In the second quarter of 2020, the operating life of unit #1 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, a subsidiary of the Company, came to an end and the shutdown procedures had been implemented. The installed capacity would no longer be included in the Company's statistics.
In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2020.
Based on the above, as of 30 June 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 108,111MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW.
~ END ~
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 108,111 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.