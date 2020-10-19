Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Domestic Power Generation in the First Three Quarters of 2020 Decreased by 2.86% Year-On-Year
Oct 19, 2020, 10:07 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2020.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.385 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.34% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.790 billion kWh, representing an increase of 0.81% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 293.541 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 275.914 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.19% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's average ongrid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB412.52 per MWh, representing a decrease of 1.24% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 156.228 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.94% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 5.71 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
- Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the national electricity consumption growth slowed down;
- The national wind power, photovoltaic and other new energy installations maintained a continuous and large-scale production momentum, thus crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation. Jilin, Hubei, Chongqing, Jiangsu and other provinces and cities had increased hydropower generation significantly compared to the same period last year, and further squeezed the space for thermal power generation;
- The increase of new thermal power units in areas where the Company is located had resulted in a decrease in the average utilization hours in those areas. While the Company had fewer new units and with the total installed capacity in the areas increases, the proportion of the Company's share of unit capacity decreases, thus resulting in a decline in thermal power generation compared to the same period last year.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
|
Region
|
Power Generation
|
Electricity Sold
|
July to September 2020
|
Change
|
January to September 2020
|
Change
|
July to September 2020
|
Change
|
January to September 2020
|
Change
|
Heilongjiang Province
|
3.648
|
0.99%
|
10.423
|
0.90%
|
3.375
|
0.38%
|
9.704
|
1.32%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.404
|
0.74%
|
9.539
|
1.54%
|
3.141
|
-0.13%
|
8.843
|
1.95%
|
Wind-power
|
0.212
|
5.97%
|
0.781
|
-6.04%
|
0.202
|
8.64%
|
0.760
|
-5.14%
|
PV
|
0.032
|
-3.53%
|
0.103
|
-1.54%
|
0.032
|
2.14%
|
0.101
|
-1.26%
|
Jilin Province
|
3.179
|
6.41%
|
8.402
|
5.51%
|
2.986
|
6.01%
|
7.902
|
5.27%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.830
|
2.91%
|
7.298
|
4.80%
|
2.648
|
2.20%
|
6.853
|
4.68%
|
Wind-power
|
0.215
|
44.43%
|
0.782
|
5.80%
|
0.211
|
47.38%
|
0.747
|
3.98%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.015
|
-2.11%
|
0.057
|
34.83%
|
0.014
|
-0.47%
|
0.056
|
36.23%
|
PV
|
0.058
|
287.33%
|
0.090
|
87.96%
|
0.058
|
275.23%
|
0.089
|
88.53%
|
Biomass power
|
0.061
|
3.92%
|
0.175
|
2.73%
|
0.055
|
4.75%
|
0.157
|
2.31%
|
Liaoning Province
|
5.336
|
-3.91%
|
13.520
|
-5.51%
|
4.984
|
-3.92%
|
12.581
|
-5.61%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.211
|
-4.25%
|
13.076
|
-5.84%
|
4.861
|
-11.73%
|
12.143
|
-5.96%
|
Wind-power
|
0.067
|
13.07%
|
0.279
|
4.55%
|
0.066
|
14.67%
|
0.277
|
4.71%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.020
|
52.79%
|
0.040
|
46.38%
|
0.019
|
51.15%
|
0.039
|
45.70%
|
PV
|
0.039
|
-3.73%
|
0.124
|
-1.21%
|
0.038
|
-2.97%
|
0.122
|
-1.53%
|
Inner Mongolia
|
0.041
|
5.94%
|
0.148
|
-2.63%
|
0.040
|
6.86%
|
0.147
|
-2.36%
|
Wind-power
|
0.041
|
5.94%
|
0.148
|
-2.63%
|
0.040
|
6.86%
|
0.147
|
-2.36%
|
Hebei Province
|
3.089
|
-3.49%
|
8.707
|
-11.93%
|
2.877
|
-3.54%
|
8.115
|
-12.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.993
|
-5.25%
|
8.339
|
-14.14%
|
2.783
|
-5.40%
|
7.758
|
-14.59%
|
Wind-power
|
0.082
|
192.34%
|
0.324
|
145.20%
|
0.080
|
197.53%
|
0.314
|
144.04%
|
PV
|
0.014
|
1.31%
|
0.044
|
5.16%
|
0.014
|
0.23%
|
0.043
|
5.17%
|
Gansu Province
|
2.224
|
4.57%
|
9.563
|
20.52%
|
2.101
|
4.37%
|
9.089
|
20.70%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.582
|
-2.43%
|
7.688
|
19.86%
|
1.483
|
-2.47%
|
7.258
|
20.06%
|
Wind-power
|
0.642
|
26.96%
|
1.875
|
23.30%
|
0.618
|
25.48%
|
1.830
|
23.30%
|
Ningxia
|
0.007
|
-8.05%
|
0.020
|
2.60%
|
0.007
|
-7.39%
|
0.019
|
2.29%
|
PV
|
0.007
|
-8.05%
|
0.020
|
2.60%
|
0.007
|
-7.39%
|
0.019
|
2.29%
|
Beijing
|
2.022
|
-18.43%
|
6.120
|
-0.66%
|
1.965
|
-18.24%
|
5.866
|
-0.29%
|
Coal-fired
|
-
|
-
|
0.709
|
8.03%
|
-
|
-
|
0.625
|
7.62%
|
Combined Cycle
|
2.022
|
-18.43%
|
5.411
|
-1.70%
|
1.965
|
-18.24%
|
5.241
|
-1.16%
|
Tianjin
|
1.591
|
-0.06%
|
4.650
|
-3.01%
|
1.504
|
0.63%
|
4.365
|
-3.06%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.208
|
-7.05%
|
3.567
|
-4.79%
|
1.125
|
-7.05%
|
3.313
|
-4.96%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.379
|
30.13%
|
1.071
|
2.38%
|
0.369
|
30.25%
|
1.040
|
2.58%
|
PV
|
0.004
|
297.17%
|
0.012
|
304.31%
|
0.010
|
1107.52%
|
0.011
|
354.59%
|
Shanxi Province
|
2.951
|
12.98%
|
7.569
|
-3.41%
|
2.735
|
13.39%
|
7.033
|
-3.51%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.762
|
6.85%
|
5.926
|
-9.82%
|
2.546
|
6.52%
|
5.437
|
-10.31%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.002
|
-
|
1.235
|
3.24%
|
0.002
|
-
|
1.202
|
3.24%
|
PV
|
0.187
|
593.43%
|
0.408
|
491.76%
|
0.186
|
776.69%
|
0.394
|
523.56%
|
Shandong Province
|
22.657
|
8.04%
|
57.991
|
-8.86%
|
21.098
|
1.72%
|
53.965
|
-11.64%
|
Coal-fired
|
22.394
|
7.94%
|
57.035
|
-9.16%
|
20.871
|
1.69%
|
53.068
|
-11.85%
|
Wind-power
|
0.126
|
28.12%
|
0.546
|
-3.36%
|
0.092
|
-11.76%
|
0.495
|
-9.13%
|
PV
|
0.137
|
-5.36%
|
0.409
|
23.66%
|
0.135
|
18.62%
|
0.402
|
22.79%
|
Henan Province
|
6.052
|
-3.15%
|
15.682
|
-7.99%
|
5.704
|
-3.28%
|
14.742
|
-8.15%
|
Coal-fired
|
5.639
|
-5.00%
|
14.392
|
-11.69%
|
5.297
|
-5.32%
|
13.509
|
-11.86%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.180
|
-16.71%
|
0.576
|
43.29%
|
0.175
|
-16.76%
|
0.562
|
43.41%
|
Wind-power
|
0.227
|
151.83%
|
0.695
|
113.93%
|
0.225
|
165.73%
|
0.652
|
110.06%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
-11.53%
|
0.019
|
-5.88%
|
0.006
|
-11.44%
|
0.019
|
-4.60%
|
Jiangsu Province
|
11.000
|
1.68%
|
28.008
|
-7.17%
|
10.430
|
2.09%
|
26.541
|
-7.06%
|
Coal-fired
|
9.114
|
4.73%
|
23.017
|
-8.77%
|
8.602
|
5.31%
|
21.717
|
-8.55%
|
Combined Cycle
|
1.302
|
-23.38%
|
3.063
|
-17.12%
|
1.275
|
-23.38%
|
3.004
|
-17.12%
|
Wind-power
|
0.515
|
35.28%
|
1.801
|
56.30%
|
0.492
|
38.19%
|
1.702
|
54.37%
|
PV
|
0.069
|
91.31%
|
0.127
|
36.79%
|
0.062
|
115.12%
|
0.118
|
39.64%
|
Shanghai
|
4.581
|
2.13%
|
12.574
|
-5.55%
|
4.315
|
1.97%
|
11.857
|
-5.81%
|
Coal-fired
|
4.101
|
9.63%
|
11.396
|
-0.79%
|
3.850
|
9.82%
|
10.710
|
-0.89%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.472
|
-36.69%
|
1.170
|
-35.98%
|
0.459
|
-36.77%
|
1.141
|
-36.02%
|
PV
|
0.008
|
-
|
0.009
|
-
|
0.006
|
-
|
0.006
|
-
|
Chongqing
|
2.263
|
-5.18%
|
6.679
|
-11.99%
|
2.097
|
-5.92%
|
6.213
|
-12.17%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.720
|
3.78%
|
5.401
|
-12.48%
|
1.567
|
3.25%
|
4.969
|
-12.70%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.456
|
-32.25%
|
1.081
|
-13.33%
|
0.444
|
-32.28%
|
1.053
|
-13.36%
|
Wind-power
|
0.088
|
54.14%
|
0.197
|
15.25%
|
0.086
|
55.07%
|
0.192
|
14.57%
|
Zhejiang Province
|
7.294
|
6.52%
|
19.048
|
0.89%
|
6.982
|
6.43%
|
18.252
|
0.78%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.995
|
6.06%
|
18.484
|
0.37%
|
6.690
|
5.95%
|
17.699
|
0.24%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.283
|
21.99%
|
0.520
|
25.40%
|
0.277
|
22.05%
|
0.509
|
25.40%
|
PV
|
0.016
|
-20.63%
|
0.044
|
-10.32%
|
0.016
|
-20.00%
|
0.043
|
-9.46%
|
Hubei Province
|
3.637
|
-37.13%
|
10.997
|
-29.02%
|
3.400
|
-37.34%
|
10.310
|
-29.23%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.386
|
-39.53%
|
10.293
|
-30.96%
|
3.156
|
-39.83%
|
9.622
|
-31.25%
|
Wind-power
|
0.113
|
-11.63%
|
0.420
|
2.40%
|
0.111
|
-11.89%
|
0.413
|
2.54%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.131
|
162.56%
|
0.267
|
69.97%
|
0.126
|
166.45%
|
0.258
|
70.21%
|
PV
|
0.006
|
-20.92%
|
0.017
|
-2.83%
|
0.006
|
-17.50%
|
0.017
|
-0.84%
|
Hunan Province
|
2.708
|
-17.80%
|
7.378
|
-10.73%
|
2.514
|
-18.49%
|
6.875
|
-11.14%
|
Coal-fired
|
2.503
|
-19.91%
|
6.600
|
-12.25%
|
2.313
|
-20.69%
|
6.116
|
-12.66%
|
Wind-power
|
0.133
|
49.28%
|
0.469
|
13.34%
|
0.130
|
47.82%
|
0.455
|
11.12%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.058
|
-18.25%
|
0.273
|
-11.54%
|
0.057
|
-18.90%
|
0.269
|
-11.41%
|
PV
|
0.015
|
46.60%
|
0.036
|
70.38%
|
0.014
|
50.49%
|
0.035
|
70.32%
|
Jiangxi Province
|
6.268
|
4.13%
|
15.269
|
-0.08%
|
6.005
|
4.44%
|
14.612
|
-0.01%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.001
|
2.05%
|
14.490
|
-2.44%
|
5.743
|
2.30%
|
13.855
|
-2.39%
|
Wind-power
|
0.193
|
40.03%
|
0.631
|
47.44%
|
0.190
|
40.41%
|
0.619
|
47.42%
|
PV
|
0.073
|
-
|
0.148
|
-
|
0.072
|
-
|
0.138
|
-
|
Auhui Province
|
1.267
|
-18.45%
|
3.781
|
-16.96%
|
1.187
|
-19.29%
|
3.586
|
-17.20%
|
Coal-fired
|
1.083
|
-24.92%
|
3.432
|
-19.29%
|
1.024
|
-24.76%
|
3.259
|
-19.19%
|
Wind-power
|
0.112
|
43.90%
|
0.261
|
18.37%
|
0.091
|
18.48%
|
0.239
|
9.69%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.072
|
119.28%
|
0.088
|
9.80%
|
0.072
|
119.52%
|
0.088
|
9.90%
|
Fujian Province
|
6.315
|
83.20%
|
12.926
|
63.17%
|
6.002
|
32.62%
|
12.274
|
30.61%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.312
|
83.32%
|
12.917
|
63.23%
|
5.999
|
32.66%
|
12.265
|
30.63%
|
PV
|
0.003
|
-14.21%
|
0.009
|
3.46%
|
0.004
|
-10.00%
|
0.009
|
4.90%
|
Guangdong Province
|
7.692
|
23.01%
|
17.924
|
6.14%
|
7.265
|
21.87%
|
16.883
|
4.62%
|
Coal-fired
|
6.840
|
9.52%
|
16.851
|
-0.11%
|
6.533
|
9.71%
|
16.113
|
-0.06%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.845
|
-
|
1.055
|
-
|
0.726
|
-
|
0.753
|
-
|
PV
|
0.007
|
-5.20%
|
0.017
|
9.33%
|
0.007
|
-2.88%
|
0.017
|
8.94%
|
Guangxi
|
0.191
|
83.45%
|
0.480
|
76.70%
|
0.181
|
84.28%
|
0.460
|
79.21%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.135
|
86.81%
|
0.319
|
66.02%
|
0.129
|
90.65%
|
0.306
|
67.61%
|
Wind-power
|
0.056
|
75.89%
|
0.161
|
101.51%
|
0.052
|
70.19%
|
0.154
|
107.87%
|
Yunnan Province
|
0.996
|
10.97%
|
5.615
|
94.08%
|
0.917
|
11.78%
|
5.178
|
94.59%
|
Coal-fired
|
0.867
|
7.44%
|
5.145
|
114.83%
|
0.791
|
8.12%
|
4.722
|
116.77%
|
Wind-power
|
0.108
|
72.97%
|
0.445
|
-3.48%
|
0.105
|
73.84%
|
0.432
|
-3.26%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.021
|
-26.02%
|
0.025
|
-32.58%
|
0.021
|
-25.90%
|
0.024
|
-32.52%
|
Guizhou Province
|
0.075
|
200.94%
|
0.241
|
43.96%
|
0.074
|
198.31%
|
0.231
|
40.42%
|
Wind-power
|
0.046
|
83.97%
|
0.180
|
7.43%
|
0.045
|
83.26%
|
0.178
|
7.84%
|
PV
|
0.029
|
-
|
0.061
|
-
|
0.029
|
-
|
0.054
|
-
|
Hainan Province
|
3.300
|
-4.73%
|
9.827
|
-5.41%
|
3.044
|
-4.93%
|
9.113
|
-5.32%
|
Coal-fired
|
3.144
|
-4.67%
|
9.445
|
-6.01%
|
2.891
|
-4.85%
|
8.740
|
-5.94%
|
Combined Cycle
|
0.108
|
36.56%
|
0.215
|
117.09%
|
0.105
|
37.33%
|
0.209
|
116.71%
|
Wind-power
|
0.009
|
-35.63%
|
0.057
|
-5.45%
|
0.009
|
-36.40%
|
0.055
|
-5.69%
|
Hydro-power
|
0.008
|
-81.21%
|
0.026
|
-73.54%
|
0.008
|
-81.47%
|
0.025
|
-73.86%
|
PV
|
0.031
|
3.79%
|
0.084
|
3.46%
|
0.031
|
4.51%
|
0.083
|
3.51%
|
Total
|
110.385
|
3.34%
|
293.541
|
-2.86%
|
103.790
|
0.81%
|
275.914
|
-4.19%
For the third quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period last year.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company has put into operation a total of 940.42MW of controlled installed capacity, and a total of 940.42MW of equity installed capacity; of which, thermal power units were 472.52MW, wind power units were 392.9MW, and photovoltaic units were 75MW.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,320MW, and the 80%-owned Huaneng Shandong Yantai Bajiao Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,340MW, officially transferred to commercial operation.
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2020.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 111,971MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,217MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 111,971MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,217MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
