Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 5.91% for the Whole Year of 2019

News provided by

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jan 15, 2020, 07:35 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the whole year of 2019.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 102.819 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 0.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 100.190 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.28% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 405.006 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 5.91% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 388.182 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.38% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB417.00 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.35% over the same period last year. In 2019, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 216.438 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.4% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 12.92 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. The growth rate of the electricity consumption nation-wide in 2019 showed a significant decline compared to that of the previous year;

2. Wind-power, nuclear power and hydro-power generation had increased substantially, crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation;

3. The power generation experienced a large negative growth in areas like Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and other regions, due to factors including decline in the demand for power, limitations on coal consumptions, and the significant increase in power supply from external source.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October to

January to

October to

January to

December

December

December

December

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.641

-0.96%

13.972

4.28%

3.504

1.17%

13.082

4.14%

Coal-fired

3.261

-1.91%

12.655

3.04%

3.113

-0.14%

11.788

2.81%

Wind-power

0.354

9.69%

1.186

14.11%

0.364

14.90%

1.164

14.07%

PV

0.026

-13.79%

0.131

69.93%

0.027

-7.68%

0.130

71.40%

Jilin Province

2.427

2.77%

10.390

3.36%

2.286

3.00%

9.793

3.04%

Coal-fired

2.075

2.84%

9.039

3.39%

1.948

3.20%

8.495

3.06%

Wind-power

0.280

5.70%

1.019

4.55%

0.271

4.96%

0.990

4.26%

Hydro-power

0

-100.00%

0.042

-45.39%

0

-100.00%

0.041

-44.97%

PV

0.013

-0.67%

0.061

55.55%

0.013

-0.51%

0.060

57.75%

Biomass power

0.059

-7.90%

0.229

4.29%

0.053

-8.44%

0.207

3.74%

Liaoning Province

4.855

12.38%

19.163

-1.97%

4.514

13.18%

17.842

-1.79%

Coal-fired

4.711

12.76%

18.599

-2.03%

4.371

13.54%

17.285

-1.86%

Wind-power

0.109

33.21%

0.376

7.42%

0.109

33.37%

0.374

7.48%

Hydro-power

0.001

-94.16%

0.029

-51.50%

0.001

-94.20%

0.028

-51.65%

PV

0.033

-7.86%

0.160

2.95%

0.032

-2.37%

0.156

3.44%

Inner Mongolia

0.068

0.33%

0.220

-9.28%

0.067

0.13%

0.218

-9.29%

Wind-power

0.068

0.33%

0.220

-9.28%

0.067

0.13%

0.218

-9.29%

Hebei Province

3.025

-12.26%

12.911

-3.81%

2.808

-13.39%

12.061

-4.29%

Coal-fired

2.927

-13.34%

12.638

-3.71%

2.730

-14.00%

11.813

-4.08%

Wind-power

0.087

45.23%

0.220

-8.90%

0.067

18.30%

0.196

-15.35%

PV

0.012

-3.55%

0.054

-5.63%

0.011

-0.76%

0.053

-4.09%

Gansu Province

3.497

15.38%

11.432

-3.29%

3.311

15.12%

10.841

-3.38%

Coal-fired

2.977

16.33%

9.391

-4.36%

2.814

16.50%

8.859

-4.46%

Wind-power

0.520

10.21%

2.041

2.04%

0.497

7.93%

1.982

1.76%

Ningxia

0.004

-5.46%

0.023

4.81%

0.004

-1.42%

0.022

5.38%

PV

0.004

-5.46%

0.023

4.81%

0.004

-1.42%

0.022

5.38%

Beijing

2.303

0.65%

8.464

-0.67%

2.158

0.76%

8.041

-0.56%

Coal-fired

0.800

-15.37%

1.456

-13.96%

0.710

-15.34%

1.291

-13.87%

Combined Cycle

1.503

11.92%

7.008

2.62%

1.448

11.13%

6.750

2.47%

Tianjin

2.147

15.38%

6.941

-7.50%

2.021

15.34%

6.523

-7.37%

Coal-fired

1.655

35.68%

5.401

-6.76%

1.542

36.64%

5.028

-6.55%

Combined Cycle

0.491

-23.22%

1.537

-10.02%

0.478

-23.23%

1.493

-10.03%

PV

0.001

-36.92%

0.003

5.69%

0.001

-9.99%

0.003

1.92%











Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October to

January to

October to

January to

December

December

December

December

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Shanxi Province

3.529

4.09%

11.364

4.11%

3.305

4.02%

10.594

3.91%

Coal-fired

2.524

1.00%

9.095

3.27%

2.325

0.67%

8.387

3.00%

Combined Cycle

0.922

5.71%

2.118

4.17%

0.898

5.68%

2.061

4.26%

PV

0.083

336.35%

0.152

99.93%

0.083

341.32%

0.146

92.63%

Shandong Province

22.256

-10.98%

85.939

-12.04%

22.186

-6.58%

83.267

-9.15%

Coal-fired

21.961

-11.19%

84.747

-12.16%

21.907

-6.76%

82.111

-9.26%

Wind-power

0.214

13.37%

0.780

-6.63%

0.203

17.40%

0.748

-4.73%

PV

0.081

-1.93%

0.412

7.33%

0.076

-7.03%

0.408

7.88%

Henan Province

4.965

-21.07%

22.009

-18.71%

4.688

-20.88%

20.735

-18.74%

Coal-fired

4.800

-17.84%

21.098

-16.28%

4.539

-17.51%

19.866

-16.14%

Combined Cycle

0.022

-94.56%

0.424

-75.77%

0.021

-94.61%

0.413

-75.87%

Wind-power

0.138

219.92%

0.463

372.13%

0.123

358.88%

0.431

381.82%

PV

0.005

-19.30%

0.025

-1.72%

0.005

-13.99%

0.024

-3.17%

Jiangsu Province

9.312

-9.27%

39.482

-7.43%

8.829

-7.74%

37.387

-7.56%

Coal-fired

7.959

-7.39%

33.188

-4.64%

7.510

-5.33%

31.257

-4.59%

Combined Cycle

0.817

-33.82%

4.514

-24.88%

0.802

-33.84%

4.426

-24.88%

Wind-power

0.512

24.23%

1.664

-4.76%

0.487

21.21%

1.590

-6.54%

PV

0.024

4.73%

0.117

25.82%

0.030

31.87%

0.115

26.86%

Shanghai

4.291

28.48%

17.606

-3.16%

4.047

28.50%

16.636

-3.20%

Coal-fired

4.097

34.43%

15.584

-4.54%

3.858

34.70%

14.664

-4.61%

Combined Cycle

0.194

-33.57%

2.022

8.98%

0.189

-33.77%

1.972

8.79%

Chongqing

2.314

3.15%

9.903

-0.48%

2.154

3.64%

9.228

0.05%

Coal-fired

2.122

7.50%

8.293

-3.10%

1.967

7.99%

7.659

-2.72%

Combined Cycle

0.130

-46.75%

1.377

1.25%

0.127

-46.72%

1.342

1.17%

Wind-power

0.062

147.40%

0.233

628.65%

0.060

218.55%

0.227

840.19%

Zhejiang Province

6.865

23.68%

25.745

-4.97%

6.597

23.83%

24.707

-4.98%

Coal-fired

6.660

25.23%

25.076

-4.86%

6.395

25.44%

24.052

-4.86%

Combined Cycle

0.194

-12.54%

0.609

-9.58%

0.190

-12.39%

0.596

-9.68%

PV

0.011

-4.99%

0.060

-3.33%

0.011

-5.11%

0.059

-2.85%

Hubei Province

4.539

-0.30%

20.032

14.35%

4.273

-0.24%

18.840

14.98%

Coal-fired

4.344

-0.07%

19.253

15.04%

4.081

0.00%

18.078

15.33%

Wind-power

0.167

5.10%

0.577

25.90%

0.164

5.50%

0.567

43.05%

Hydro-power

0.024

-45.10%

0.180

-40.43%

0.023

-45.22%

0.174

-40.73%

PV

0.004

10.64%

0.022

-0.25%

0.004

3.90%

0.022

-0.33%












Power Generation

Electricity Sold

October to

January to

October to

January to

December

December

December

December

Region

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

2019

Change

Hunan Province

3.090

14.28%

11.355

-0.48%

2.900

14.33%

10.636

-0.56%

Coal-fired

2.944

18.68%

10.466

-0.41%

2.756

18.95%

9.759

-0.50%

Wind-power

0.114

-9.85%

0.528

-3.15%

0.112

-9.67%

0.522

-3.06%

Hydro-power

0.027

-70.97%

0.335

3.18%

0.026

-71.26%

0.329

3.23%

PV

0.006

10.46%

0.027

-17.10%

0.005

25.40%

0.026

-15.58%

Jiangxi Province

5.475

7.22%

20.756

-1.66%

5.242

7.12%

19.856

-1.65%

Coal-fired

5.317

6.54%

20.171

-2.65%

5.091

6.50%

19.285

-2.66%

Wind-power

0.158

36.97%

0.585

52.02%

0.151

33.27%

0.571

51.81%

Anhui Province

1.370

-14.55%

5.922

-3.72%

1.309

-14.90%

5.640

-3.96%

Coal-fired

1.284

-15.06%

5.536

-4.15%

1.224

-15.45%

5.257

-4.52%

Wind-power

0.081

-8.87%

0.301

1.12%

0.081

-8.99%

0.298

2.84%

Hydro-power

0.004

119.09%

0.085

10.08%

0.004

122.32%

0.085

10.55%

Fujian Province

3.125

15.24%

11.048

-11.58%

4.815

87.33%

14.213

20.45%

*Coal-fired

3.122

15.22%

11.036

-11.59%

4.812

87.38%

14.201

20.48%

PV

0.003

42.80%

0.012

-1.35%

0.003

31.73%

0.012

-3.95%

Guangdong Province

5.494

4.47%

22.380

-12.74%

5.258

3.95%

21.396

-12.81%

Coal-fired

5.488

4.45%

22.358

-12.75%

5.252

3.93%

21.374

-12.82%

PV

0.006

20.22%

0.022

0.31%

0.006

18.51%

0.022

-0.62%

Guangxi

0.117

53.53%

0.388

14.53%

0.111

53.93%

0.368

13.04%

Combined Cycle

0.081

6.91%

0.273

-19.38%

0.078

7.69%

0.261

-19.94%

Wind-power

0.035

0.115

0.033

0.107

-19.94%

Yunnan Province

1.465

46.98%

4.358

-2.07%

1.344

44.23%

4.006

-3.38%

Coal-fired

1.312

62.12%

3.707

-4.59%

1.195

59.39%

3.373

-6.21%

Wind-power

0.141

-25.15%

0.601

6.43%

0.137

-24.96%

0.584

6.33%

Hydro-power

0.013

0.050

0.013

0.049

Guizhou Province

0.049

-18.21%

0.217

9.94%

0.047

-19.73%

0.212

9.35%

Wind-power

0.048

-19.79%

0.216

9.46%

0.047

-19.73%

0.212

9.35%

PV

0.001

0.001

0

0

Hainan Province

2.595

-26.31%

12.983

-0.47%

2.411

-26.45%

12.036

-0.76%

Coal-fired

2.447

-28.70%

12.496

-1.10%

2.267

-28.94%

11.559

-1.42%

Combined Cycle

0.075

7,381.70%

0.174

626.11%

0.073

13,431.48%

0.169

633.43%

Wind-power

0.037

-1.47%

0.098

0.91%

0.037

-0.58%

0.096

0.64%

Hydro-power

0.011

-65.00%

0.110

-51.86%

0.011

-64.90%

0.108

-52.05%

PV

0.024

26.64%

0.105

75.32%

0.024

-24.29%

0.104

74.74%

Total

102.819

-0.86%

405.006

-5.91%

100.190

2.28%

388.182

-4.38%

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its internal coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2019, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.4% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 0.7 percentage point compared to the same period last year (22.1%). The accumulated   power generation in 2019 accounted for a market share of 20.7%, representing a decrease of 0.4 percentage point compared to the same period last year (21.1%). The main reason for the decline in market share was due to the optimal adjustment of the competition strategy of Tuas Power in Singapore energy market.

The Company put into operation the following projects in the fourth quarter:

Project Name

Location

Generation

capacity of new

project

    (unit: MW)

Shareholding
ratio held by

the Company

Siping Wind Power

Jilin

6

100%

Ganhekou Wind Power

Gansu

50

100%

Dezhou Dingzhuang Wind Power

Shandong

52

80%

Puyang Wind Power

Henan

90

100%

Mianchi Wind Power

Henan

31

100%

Xiayi Wind Power

Henan

10

100%

Zhenyao Wind Power

Henan

32

96.52%

Dafeng Offshore Wind Power

Jiangsu

230.2

100%

Daguzhai Wind Power

Jiangxi

94

100%

Lianping Wind Power

Hunan

65

80%

Ruicheng County Monan Photovoltaic

Shanxi

150

100%

Yueyang Sanhuihu Photovoltaic

Hunan

20

55%

Shangrao Poyang Photovoltaic

Jiangxi

159.7

50.47%

Guanling Wulonggu Photovoltaic

Guizhou

80

100%

Dapan Mountain Booster Station
Rooftop Photovoltaic

Guizhou

0.52

100%

Jiaoziding Booster Station Rooftop
Photovoltaic

Guizhou

0.4

100%

Xixiu Distributed Photovoltaic

Guizhou

8.2

100%

Meanwhile, the Company's Henan Luoyang Yangguang Thermal Power (270 MW in total) had completed the liquidation process and Shandong Laizhou Wind Power (53.25 MW in total) had completed the resale in accordance with the previous agreement. The two plants were no longer included in the installation statistics of the Company.

In addition, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Based on the above, as at 31 December 2019, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 106,924 MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 93,676 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 106,924 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,676 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

You just read:

Huaneng Power International, Inc. Power Generation Within China Decreases by 5.91% for the Whole Year of 2019

News provided by

Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Jan 15, 2020, 07:35 ET