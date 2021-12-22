HUAWEI ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE APPGALLERY EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS 2021 IN EUROPE

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, the world's leading technology company, has announced the winners of its annual awards on HUAWEI Mobile Services Europe – the Editors' Choice Awards 2021. The prestigious awards recognise the best apps and games on AppGallery across 10 diverse categories.

In a year like no other which has seen consumers turn to smartphones and apps for everything from light-hearted entertainment to personalised health and wellness support, AppGallery has seen incredible growth with a staggering 43.5M+ monthly active users in Europe – up 35% year-on-year.

Voted by Huawei's expert country editor teams across Europe, the Editors' Choice Awards 2021 winners have been critiqued against user experience and overall quality. In addition to these qualities, innovation has also been highly commended this year, alongside apps and content which have provided strong societal contributions – two areas which have become increasingly vital for consumers.

"At Huawei, we know that great creations don't just come from inspiration, but dedication and hard work too. So, we are immensely proud to share with the world the best of AppGallery and Themes, as a token of gratitude to all those relentless creators who shared their light in this challenging year," Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of HUAWEI Mobile Services Europe, said of the award winners. "We love to see extraordinary apps and content that can make a huge impact on people's lives, whether it's supporting green initiatives, helping others improve their health, or feed our inner culture self through gorgeous artistic designs. A huge congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to welcoming your talent again next year!"

The Editors' Choice Awards 2021 App winners include:

Best Green App: Too Good To Go

Too Good to Go is the winner of this category due its success in creating an efficient and fair network of food producers and consumers through its 'Magic Bag' system. By incentivising people to save food that is about to expire, the app has saved millions of meals from going to waste and has created a win-win situation for both consumers and food producers, and most importantly – the planet!

Best App to Stay Healthy: adidas Running app by Runtastic

adidas Running App by Runtastic has gone from strength to strength this year as it continues to diversify its app offerings. The app helps people get active and stay fit with their favourite sports such as running, cycling and hiking (plus many more), and prioritises user engagement through its lively social networking features and online virtual races.

Best App for Personal Growth: iTranslate Translator & Dictionary

This app is one of the best translator and dictionary tools available today. iTranslate succeeded due to its comprehensive support of different translation scenarios, all wrapped up in a simple yet intuitive design format. Users can access translations in over 100 languages and translate in a variety of ways by taking a photo or through its offline mode.

Most Convenient App: TomTom GO Navigation

TomTom GO Navigation is a winner because of the app's ability to create a seamless and highly enjoyable driving experience. The app refreshes map information weekly so navigation is always up to date, whilst precise live traffic information and the app's capability to work offline means users can always navigate with peace of mind. On top of this, the navigation assistant informs users of alternative routes and safely guides them to their destination, no matter how complex the route may be.

Most Entertaining App: myTuner Radio & Podcasts

myTuner Radio & Podcasts has been chosen for this award due to its immense offering of high-quality radio stations and podcasts. No matter where you are, you can tune in to 50,000 radio stations from over 200 countries or select one of their podcasts, with over 1 million to choose from. To help make these choices easier, the app also provides trending playlists to help users find the content they love and discover new interests.

The Editors' Choice Awards 2021 Game winners include:

Best Multiplayer & Shooter Game: World of Tanks Blitz

World of Tank Blitz is the winner of this award due to its capacity to bring players authentic battlefield excitement through the variety and quality of vehicles, maps and game modes. With fully localised language voiceovers, customisable tanks, a full-fledged economy system and frequent in-game events, players can progress to ultimate victory.

Best Family Game: Homescapes

Homescapes exudes charm from the get-go and is the winner of this award due to the warm and wholesome experience it creates for users. This game has the player help out the endearing character Austin, whose mansion is long overdue a makeover. Families can experience the incredible stories of numerous characters and discover all the secrets the mansion holds.

Best RPG Game: Guardians of Cloudia

Guardians of Cloudia is one of the best-looking open world RPG games of the year and has been crowned the winner of this category for its robust balance of class types, its variety of game modes - and of course, its unique pet collection and evolution mechanics.

Best Strategy Game: State of Survival

State of Survival is one of the most top-rated strategy games on AppGallery and won this award for its incredibly well-designed multi-layered gameplay, alongside integrating the best parts of tower defence, resource management and multiplayer strategy into one immense survival horror package. Whether users are fighting zombie hordes or carrying out a survivor rescue alongside other online players, these strategy scenarios will keep you occupied for hours on end!

Best Sports Game: Top Eleven 2022

Top Eleven goes beyond the standard football manager game mechanics and give tactics a specialised touch by allowing users to develop playing styles for their football players. Awarded the best sports game on AppGallery, it offers users a realistic football club building simulation which they can also challenge their families and friends to, on the path to becoming one of the greatest managers of all time!

