Huawei Enterprise Business Group Leads New ICT: Intelligence, Connectivity and Digital Platform

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei kicked off its 16th annual Global Analyst Summit (HAS) yesterday in Shenzhen, China. At the event, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (Huawei Enterprise) together with Vanke and the Shenzhen Big Data Research Institute of Smart City, as well as global analysts and opinion leaders, jointly discussed the importance of connectivity and intelligence as enterprises and governments look to speed their transition to digital.

In his keynote speech titled "Leading New ICT – Intelligence, Connectivity and Platform", Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei Enterprise's new positioning is to provide ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence to government and enterprise customers, together with our partners. By creating a digital platform that integrates new ICT, we are committed to building a solid ICT foundation for the digital world, helping customers complete their digital transformation."

In connectivity, a field in which Huawei leads, Qiu Heng highlighted AirEngine, the Wi-Fi 6 AP supported by Huawei's 5G technologies, and CloudEngine, the fastest data center network switch for the AI era. Qiu Heng explained that Huawei enables pervasive intelligence by incorporating AI into its products, cloud and industry solutions. He introduced the world's first Software-Defined AI Camera, demonstrating that Huawei's strength lies not only in mobile phone camera functions, but also in enterprise-level cameras. Qiu Heng also shared how Huawei's All-Flash OceanStor Dorado includes intelligent capabilities and is the world's fastest All-Flash storage solution.

Huawei's digital platform accelerates the digital transformation of vertical industries

Huawei's digital platform addresses the core challenge of digital transformation, namely how to connect the physical and digital worlds to activate dormant data in the physical world. The industry enablement platform connects IT and OT data, aggregates the capabilities of various industries, and continuously accumulates industry knowledge based on industry requirements. It also seamlessly connects industry developers to accelerate innovation and facilitate the rapid development of vertical industries.

Simon Li, Associate General Manager, Wanyi Technology, Vanke, shared how Huawei's digital platform has enabled Vanke to digitally transform. He stated: "The multi-business, multi-location and multi-service model placed new requirements on Vanke's digitization. Huawei provided a digital platform that integrates technologies such as Big Data, IoT and AI to help us develop various offline businesses and a unified online Vanke through a digital, intelligent campus. As a result, we achieved service-based functions, product-based services, platform-based products, and ecosystem-based platforms."

Chen Dongping, President, Shenzhen Big Data Research Institute of Smart City, also attended the summit. He expressed his hopes for the future: "The difference between the digital platform of the digital era and the informatization platform of the industrial age lies in the fact that the digital platform supports an entire city, whereas an informatization platform only supports an industry. Without a unified city-level digital platform, there would be no true smart cities or digital governments."

AirEngine, the Wi-Fi 6 AP supported by Huawei's 5G technologies, to drive connectivity and intelligence

Huawei Enterprise's flagship products are leading the market in connectivity and intelligence. This is clear with Huawei's AirEngine, the world's first commercial Wi-Fi 6 AP, which leverages Huawei's 5G technologies to achieve the industry's highest throughput rate. According to a test report from Tolly, a leading independent test lab, Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 is 1 Gbps faster than the nearest competitive offering. Relying on 5G Smart Radio technology, Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 coverage area is 40% greater than that of the industry Wi-Fi 6 standards. Applying acceleration technology, Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 has a latency as low as 10ms, which is lower than the industry Wi-Fi 6 standard by 50%, and thus no jitters are experienced when using Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR). By applying 5G cellular mobile technology to Wi-Fi, Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 prevents Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) from losing data packets during AP switches, and can roam around the campus with high performance.

Huawei Enterprise's "Platform + AI + Ecosystem" strategy focuses on cooperation with partners to provide ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence for government and enterprise customers. In addition, Huawei delivers a digital platform that integrates various new ICT to help customers complete their digital transformation. Currently, more than 700 cities around the world, and 211 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including 48 of the top 100, have selected Huawei Enterprise as their partner in digital transformation.

The Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2019 runs from April 16 to 18, with multiple parallel sessions. Attendees include industry experts from around the world, all of whom provide unique insights into a variety of topics and trends.

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/events/has2019

