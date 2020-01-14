Huawei Joins HEVC Advance

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., along with its affiliates, have become Licensors and Licensees of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool. As a Licensor, all of Huawei's HEVC/H.265 essential patents will now be available through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. As a Licensee, Huawei gains access to the over 10,000 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.

"Patent licensing provides reasonable reward for innovation, incentivizes further investment in research and development and drives continuous industry progress. Patent pools are one of the many ways to license IP. Huawei is very pleased to work with other video technology contributors to provide one-stop licensing to implementers of patents, while remaining open to individual licenses and providing patent implementers the opportunity to choose different licensing models based on their own business needs," said Jianxin Ding, Head of Global Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. "Working with HEVC Advance enables Huawei's innovation in media technology to be widely used in the industry and brings consumers the convenience and delight of advanced video technology, whether in their daily life or at work."

"Our collaboration with Huawei sets a very good example of mutually beneficial and consensual SEP licensing," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "Huawei is one of the largest and most important technology companies in the world. It is a leader in innovation and intellectual property, and has contributed significantly to the development of many standards that are widely used in the telecommunication and media industry. Having the support of Huawei represents another big step forward toward our goal of eliminating IP barriers and enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers and all market participants. We look forward to working with Huawei to promote a healthy and collaborative SEP licensing environment in China and the rest of the world."

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. For more information about Huawei, visit www.huawei.com.

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

