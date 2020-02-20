Huawei Launches HiCampus Solution Globally

Qiu Heng, President of Global Marketing, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei has released the HiCampus solution globally to significantly improve the campus network experience. This is achieved through innovative capabilities including the 5G-powered AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 which enables fully wireless access across campuses; the Campus OptiX solution which delivers fully optical campus connections; and AI and the Horizon Digital Platform that allow fully intelligent campus O&M and services. HiCampus demonstrates Huawei's leading advantages in 5G, optical transmission and AI technologies. The solution enables users to benefit from an always-on 100Mbps Wi-Fi network anytime, anywhere within a campus, and it lowers overall network power consumption by 30% while improving collaboration efficiency by 30%. This will greatly accelerate the digital transformation of enterprise campuses."

Fully wireless access: AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products, powered by Huawei 5G technology, achieves 10 Gbit/s, 10ms latency, and 20% larger coverage radius compared to the industry standard, achieving high-quality, fully wireless access across campuses.

Huawei is launching a total of 10 new Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (AP) in 3 series (AirEngine 8700, AirEngine 6700, and AirEngine 5700), covering various indoor and outdoor scenarios. The flagship product AirEngine 8760 leverages the 16T16R 5G technology and 160 MHz bandwidth to increase the air interface rate up to 10.75 Gbit/s, which is twice the industry's standard performance. The Smart Antenna powered by 5G technology allows Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 to achieve 20% larger coverage radius and 100% greater (same location) signal strength compared with the industry standard.

To enable enterprises' critical operations to access the Wi-Fi network, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products use Huawei's SmartRadio uplink application acceleration technology (another key component of Huawei's 5G products) to achieve ultra-low latency within 10ms, which is 50% lower than the industry standard, guaranteeing an optimal network experience for mission-critical services. By leveraging SmartRadio's exclusive lossless roaming technologies, the solution ensures zero packet loss during key service roaming and a 100% roaming success rate to prevent campus service interruption.

Leveraging 5G technology, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 is more than just another AP. It guarantees Wi-Fi 6 continuous networking at scale, enabling users to benefit from an unprecedented, always-on 100Mbps Wi-Fi network at any time and from anywhere within a campus.

Fully optical network: The Campus OptiX solution simplifies network architecture to reduce equipment room space and power consumption, helping customers build environmentally friendly campus networks.

With over a decade of industry experience and leadership in optical transmission, Huawei aims to provide campus networks that address customers' service demands. As such, Huawei was recognized as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. The Campus OptiX network solution enables fully optical networks that feature easy deployment, continuous evolution, and intelligent management in enterprise offices, educational institutions, hotels, airports and other campus scenarios. The solution allows customers to introduce Huawei's world-leading optical access technologies in an innovative campus network architecture, while taking into consideration changes in cloud services and intelligent devices.

Huawei Campus OptiX network solution integrates fully optical architecture and IP network advantages such as ultra-large-capacity IP switches and AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products (with optical ports) to provide ultra-broadband bearer capabilities and meet enterprise service needs in the next three decades. This is unprecedented in the industry. Without the aggregation layer, the fully optical network architecture greatly reduces the space that the solution needs in weak-current equipment rooms, and lowers overall network power consumption by 30% compared to traditional campuses. The switching capacity of Huawei's flagship core switch is six times that of similar devices in the industry. The capacity can be further expanded on demand, meeting enterprise service needs in the foreseeable future and protecting their return on investment.

In addition, the solution uses optical fibers as the network medium. Made from silicon dioxide, fiber is more sustainable and eco-friendly than copper cables.

Fully intelligent services: AI-powered network management enables highly efficient O&M whereby one technician can maintain the network of an entire campus. The Horizon Digital Platform allows an upgrade from single-scenario campus intelligence to overall campus intelligence to accelerate application innovation and improve operational efficiency.

The HiCampus solution uses eSight, an AI-powered unified management platform, to centrally operate and maintain various devices in the campus and automatically optimize wireless radio frequencies (RFs) based on the analysis of historical network behavior and model learning. With eSight in place, customers can identify and locate more than 85% faults within 10 minutes, improving O&M efficiency by 80%.

To reduce network disruption, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 uses independent radio probes that can accurately detect environment data and the iMaster NCE system to achieve AI-powered intelligent O&M across the entire network. This enables monitoring of network quality in real time and automatic optimization of the network to lower the rate of network faults. In this way, one technician can maintain the network of an entire campus.

To support future campus scenarios, technologies such as voice recognition, facial recognition, image recognition, autonomous driving, big data mining, and knowledge graphs will be integrated into campus management and operations. This will require data convergence, IT-OT system convergence, service convergence, and on-demand service innovation enablement. The Horizon Digital Platform for campuses integrates 10 new technologies, including AI, big data, and IoT, and provides hundreds of services covering business assets, integration, and data assets accumulated from successful customers practices. This greatly improves service innovation speed and campus operational efficiency. A proven solution, the Horizon Digital Platform improves collaboration efficiency by 30%, increases management efficiency by 30%, and lowers overall power consumption by 10%.

According to Huawei's enterprise business market insights, over 80% of the global GDP and over 90% of innovation take place on campuses; making campuses the cornerstone of a digital world. Leveraging the HiCampus solution, Huawei will work with ecosystem partners to continuously help customers achieve optimal experience, eco-friendly operations, efficient O&M, and agile innovation.

