Huawei Launches the All-New CloudEngine S-Series Campus Switches and Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced a major leap in campus networking by unveiling 16 new models of CloudEngine S-series access, aggregation, and core switches. Of these releases, CloudEngine S12700E, a brand-new campus core switch, uses the Solar chipsets to increase switching capacity to a record high of 57.6 Tbit/s. The feature-rich CloudEngine S12700E is an integral part of Huawei's end-to-end offerings that are tailored for the Wi-Fi 6 era. Additionally, with upgraded network automation and AI-powered intelligent O&M capabilities, Huawei's CloudCampus Solution will vastly increase service rollout efficiency and help enterprises of all sizes to quickly build service-centric campus networks.

Kitty Fok, Managing Director of International Data Corporation (IDC) China, said in her keynote speech: "Digital transformation has entered a new phase. IDC predicts that by 2020, approximately 55 percent of enterprises will have 'digital decision-making' capabilities to achieve insights, intelligence, autonomy, and collaboration at scale." In this kind of digital enterprise, the network will be ubiquitous and as available as the air we breathe, with management simpler than ever before.

"Campus networks, which serve as the foundation for constructing a future-proof digital platform for enterprises, are shifting their focus from data connectivity to service connectivity. As such, building intent-driven campus networks are at the top of our agenda," said Zhao Zhipeng, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "In the Wi-Fi 6 era, campus networks should take on new characteristics, including ultra-large capacity, 10-millisecond ultra-low latency, zero-configuration service rollout, and self-healing from network faults. Campus networks should also use an open architecture, facilitating smooth evolution from traditional campus networks to networks that are intelligent and simplified."

Huawei's Next-Generation CloudEngine S-Series Campus Switch Portfolio

The newest CloudEngine campus switches are available in 16 models: CloudEngine S5700 series (intelligent GE access switches), CloudEngine S6700 series (10GE routing aggregation switches), and CloudEngine S12700E series (innovative core switches with the highest performance in the industry). As verified by Tolly Group, CloudEngine S12700E delivers six times the switching capacity of the industry average and features the largest single-slot bandwidth, highest 100GE port density, and largest switching capacity among all comparable products. Huawei CloudEngine S-series is also the first of its kind with an optimal mix of wired and wireless convergence capabilities, a threat deception engine, and telemetry support.

Intelligent and Simplified Campus Network Centered on Service Connectivity

A service-centric network should provide not only ultra-broadband connectivity, but also offer highly automated management and intelligent O&M to accelerate service rollouts while ensuring high service quality and experience in real time.

Automated management : With the extensive use of mobile office and cloud applications, network policy management is becoming more complex than ever. In response, Huawei CloudCampus Solution provides a one-stop network management center that automates network planning, deployment, policy, and monitoring across WLAN, LAN, and WAN through Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs), without the need for traditional Command Line Interfaces (CLIs). As a result, network management efficiency can be improved by more than 80 percent.

: With the extensive use of mobile office and cloud applications, network policy management is becoming more complex than ever. In response, Huawei CloudCampus Solution provides a one-stop network management center that automates network planning, deployment, policy, and monitoring across WLAN, LAN, and WAN through Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs), without the need for traditional Command Line Interfaces (CLIs). As a result, network management efficiency can be improved by more than 80 percent. Intelligent O&M : Faults can be accurately and quickly rectified only when users' network experiences can be quantitatively measured. That's why Huawei has upgraded its Machine Learning (ML)- and AI-powered intelligent O&M system. This new system provides quantitative experience evaluation, root cause analysis, and intelligent fault prediction, enabling network faults to be located and resolved in minutes.

: Faults can be accurately and quickly rectified only when users' network experiences can be quantitatively measured. That's why Huawei has upgraded its Machine Learning (ML)- and AI-powered intelligent O&M system. This new system provides quantitative experience evaluation, root cause analysis, and intelligent fault prediction, enabling network faults to be located and resolved in minutes. All-layer openness: In addition to such compelling network automation and intelligence features, Huawei CloudCampus Solution is designed with all-layer openness to simplify the upgrade and evolution of enterprise networks. Currently, Huawei has verified successful multi-vendor interoperability with more than 800 models of network devices from mainstream vendors worldwide; cooperated closely with over 40 partners in network management, authentication, security, and other fields; and developed joint solutions with more than 30 business partners around the world. Huawei has also built 26 Joint Validation Labs (JVLs) globally that enable quicker and smoother rollout of services through joint solution verification.

Huawei is a leading global technology and solution provider in the campus network field and provides services to customers in 150 countries and regions worldwide. According to IDC, Huawei has maintained the top spot in China's campus switch market for four consecutive years and has ranked second in the global campus switch market for the third year in a row. Huawei campus network offerings have helped customers in education, finance, government, large enterprise, healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors to achieve their digital transformation goals.

SOURCE Huawei