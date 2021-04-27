Huawei Named to TIME's First Annual TIME100 Companies

PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei was named to TIME's first annual TIME100 Companies, as a top disruptor advancing transformative technology that betters society. As a top company on the Fortune 500 list, the inclusion of Huawei as a TIME100 company further cements the company's reputation as an award-winning telecommunications innovator on the global stage. In the inaugural year of TIME100 Companies, the list commends organizations shifting their attention toward the positive role they can play within society. TIME recognizes the corporate innovators, pioneers, disruptors, titans and leaders who are shaping the world today, focusing on impact and relevance rather than size or scale.

Despite the unique challenges brought on by COVID-19 and U.S. sanctions in 2020, Huawei raised its net profit by 3.2% year-on-year as recently announced via its annual report. Since its inception more than 30 years ago, Huawei has been investing at least 10% of its revenue each year into R&D, with a $22 billion investment in 2020 alone. Additionally, more than half of Huawei's employees are dedicated to R&D. Furthermore, over the past 30 years, Huawei has continuously prioritized business transformation as well as process and IT implementation. As a result, the company has seen stable development, rapid growth, expansion from China to the world, and diversification from a single business to multiple business groups serving a variety of customers and industries.

"Since 100% of our company is owned by employees, our global workforce is the source of Huawei's strength and stability," said Joy Tan, SVP of Public Affairs. "With more than 190,000 employees across 170 countries, Huawei is able to continue pushing the limits of innovation and empowering our employees while staying committed to its mission to bring digital to every person, home and organization."

The fourth industrial revolution will open up new waves of innovation and economic growth through established and emerging technologies. Huawei is committed to developing and promoting these technologies, including cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things, and as a result, has over 100,000 active patents and counting. Recently, Huawei shared its insights on industry trends and the applications of solutions in specific industry scenarios at the Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS), helping customers from all kinds of industries to create new value together. Huawei will continue to enable joint innovation, build open ecosystems, and achieve shared success with all types of partners, building innovative, scenario-specific solutions based on Intelligent Twins as technology architecture. Doing so, the company supports intelligent industrial upgrades and facilitates digital transformation for all industries including automotive, energy, education, healthcare and financial services. By the end of 2020, more than 700 cities and 253 Fortune 500 companies selected Huawei as their digital transformation partner.

As a TIME100 company, Huawei will continue to connect the world via invaluable and intelligent technology. Through investment in sustainable initiatives and cutting-edge solutions, Huawei will shift society toward a digital future that leaves no one behind.

For more information and to view the TIME100 Companies, visit: TIME.com/collection/time100-companies.

