Huawei Opens Applications for Android Q Beta Testers

Interested developers may submit their applications on Huawei's Friendly User Test (FUT) app 1 with a HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro device. Once registered 2 , developers may download the beta software via Huawei OTA, and are encouraged to submit feedback to Huawei throughout the test period. 3

Announced May 7 at Google I/O 2019, Android Q is the tenth major version of the popular smartphone platform. Designed with stronger protection for user privacy, the latest Android version introduces new security mechanisms and offers more granular controls over how data is shared between the operating system and apps.

Android Q imposes new restrictions on file access to prevent cross-app data collection. In addition, apps now require special permission to gain access to non-resettable device identifiers. Android Q-based devices also transmit randomized MAC addresses by default. Most apps that are not in focus also lose access to users' clipboards on Android Q, eliminating another avenue for potential leakage of sensitive data.

The update adds features that accommodate user demands for new entertainment experiences and novel use cases enabled by new device form factors such as foldables. It also natively supports a 5G framework in anticipation of the upcoming 5G-enabled smart devices slated to arrive later this year.

During the presentation, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro was listed as one of the initial devices to support the Android Q Beta. Following the beta testing period, the full HUAWEI Mate 20 Series will also be among the first to receive the new Android version once it is released.

In recent years, Huawei has been working closely with Google to improve the Android platform, sharing its experience in security and performance optimization from developing EMUI with Google for the benefit of all players in the industry. The feedback Huawei receives from developers participating in the Android Q beta test will also be relayed to Google to accelerate the development of the software.

