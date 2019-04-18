Huawei Recognized as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, announced that Huawei CloudEngine Switches have been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Center Networking.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice[1] analyzes more than 200,000 reviews across more than 300 markets posted to Gartner Peer Insights. These reviews are based on direct peer experiences of purchasing, implementing, and operating a solution. In markets with sufficient data available, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors who are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers' Choice distinction.

Huawei has been operating in data center network markets. Since its launch in 2012, Huawei's CloudFabric Cloud Data Center Network Solution has been deployed in more than 7,800 enterprise data centers in over 120 countries. While the above is based on customer feedback, in July 2018, Gartner analysts named Huawei a Challenger in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking[2] for the second year running.

On January 9, 2019, Huawei unveiled the industry's first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era -- CloudEngine 16800. Additionally, Huawei defined three characteristics for data center switches in the AI era: embedded AI chips, 48-port 400 GE high-density ports per slot, and the capability to evolve to an Autonomous Driving Network (ADN). Based on CloudEngine Switches which leverage the power of the embedded high-performance AI chip, and use the innovative iLossless algorithm, Huawei launched the AI Fabric Intelligent and Lossless Data Center Network. Designed to help customers accelerate their intelligent transformation, Huawei AI Fabric brings the ultimate network experience with zero packet loss, low latency, and high throughput. It achieves 100% AI computing power and improves data storage Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) by 30%, all while reducing TCO by 53%. It is leading the way for data center networks to evolve beyond the cloud era, into the AI era.

"The real test for a product is the customer experience, and we believe this recognition from Gartner Peer Insights represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide world-class products for improving their ICT infrastructure," said Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Center Network Domain. "We strive to provide our customers with the data center networking solutions that meet their needs, and we will continue to innovate new offerings and build on their feedback."

[1] The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in the Data Center Networking by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

[2] Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, Andrew Lerner, Joe Skorupa, July 11, 2018

