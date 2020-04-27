Huawei Technologies 5G NR Band n78: Model AAU5613 - 2020 Teardown Report, Featuring a High Level Mechanical & PCB Analysis and Bill of Materials
DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huawei Technologies 5G NR Band n78: Model AAU5613" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report Huawei Technologies 5G NR Band n78: Model AAU5613 is part of the DesigN Analysis-Infrastructure (DNA-I) research series. The DNA-I series focuses on radio access network equipment teardown reports. These reports provide invaluable insight into the design philosophies and architectures for the major radio equipment OEMs as well as a full bill of materials (BOM) for major semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) and passive component products and suppliers.
The new report is on a Huawei Technologies 5G NR 64T64R massive MIMO active antenna unit (AAU), the AAU5613, which supports the n78 (3.5GHz) frequency band. The unit is targeted for the Chinese 5G NR market with an RF power output of 200 watts and employs Huawei Technologies' unique Cellular Liquid Cooler thermal technology.
Everything associated with the design and manufacturing of the AAU by Huawei supports the fact it is the number one supplier of AAU shipments worldwide. The RF filter and antenna array subsystems use advanced technologies well beyond those of its competitors for similar generation AAU products.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
- capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Active/Passive Component Summary
Chapter 1: HUAWEI AAU
1.1 Overview of Active Antenna Unit
Chapter 2: Primary Chassis/Heatsink
2.1 Heat Transfer Fins Analysis
Chapter 3: Power Supply Subsystem
3.1 Power Supply PCB #1 Analysis
3.2 Power Supply PCB #2 Analysis
3.3 Power Supply PCB #3 Analysis
Chapter 4: Layer 1 UBBL Subsystem
4.1 UBBL Cover Shield Analysis
4.2 UBBL Chassis/Heatsink Analysis
4.3 UBBL eCPRI/Power Interface Door Panel Analysis
4.4 UBBL Layer 1 PCB Shield Analysis
4.5 UBBL Interface PCB Analysis
4.6 UBBLa2 PCB Analysis
Chapter 5: Radio Transceiver Subsystem
5.1 Area A Analysis
5.2 Area B Analysis
5.3 Area C Analysis
5.4 Area D Analysis
5.5 Area E Analysis
5.6 Area F Analysis
5.7 Area G Analysis
5.8 Area H Analysis
Chapter 6: RF Filter Subsystem
6.1 RF Filter Shield Analysis
6.2 RF Filter PCB Analysis
6.3 RF Filter Analysis
Chapter 7: Antenna Subsystem
7.1 Antenna Specifications
7.2 Antenna Radome Analysis
7.3 Antenna Frame Analysis
7.4 Antenna Element PCB Analysis
7.5 Antenna Element Analysis
