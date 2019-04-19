Huawei Unveils AirEngine as New Wi-Fi Brand and Announces Global Mass-Market Deployment of Its Wi-Fi 6 Products

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2019, Huawei and Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) held a media roundtable meeting with the theme of "Wi-Fi 6, Unlocking Business Value." At the media roundtable, Huawei announced AirEngine as its new Wi-Fi brand, which will be applied to its full series of enterprise-class Wi-Fi 6 products. Additionally, with global media and analysts present onsite, Huawei highlighted that its Wi-Fi 6 products have been deployed on a large scale in five major regions worldwide.

Emerging applications such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and 4K require more bandwidth, higher concurrency, and lower latency, which poses challenges to traditional Wi-Fi networks. These challenges must be resolved as quickly as possible during enterprises' digital transformation. That's where Huawei's AirEngine comes in. AirEngine is proof of Huawei's commitment to high-quality Wi-Fi networks. It serves as a wireless connection engine that accelerates the digital transformation of enterprise services.

Three compelling benefits make AirEngine stand out: ultra-high performance, optimal user experience, and enablement of new business. AirEngine features the industry's best performance, as verified by Tolly, an influential international testing organization. AirEngine builds on technical strengths originating from Huawei 5G smart antenna technology and intelligent application acceleration technologies, and achieves intelligent optimization for optimal user experience and service continuity. AirEngine can also accommodate new applications such as 4K and VR, and leverage in-depth cooperation with partners to achieve wireless transformation for teaching, research, manufacturing, and other mission-critical services, enabling new business.

"With unmatched technical strengths, Huawei AirEngine enables wireless networks to efficiently and reliably carry traditional wired network services. Typical benefits include smooth VR/AR teaching in education, 4K high-definition conferences and wireless offices for enterprises, as well as packet loss-free Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in industrial manufacturing environments. Huawei AirEngine will accelerate digital transformation of enterprises across various industries," said Zhao Zhipeng, President of Campus Network Domain of Huawei Data Communication Product Line. "Huawei, a leading contributor to the Wi-Fi 6 standard, has been actively promoting the development of the entire industry. Huawei is the first vendor to release commercial Wi-Fi 6 products. Currently, our Wi-Fi 6 APs have been deployed in five major regions around the world."

At the media roundtable, Kevin Robinson, Vice President of Marketing for WFA, shared the latest Wi-Fi 6 industry developments and forecasts and gave insightful ideas about the impact of Wi-Fi 6 on enterprises' digital transformation. He stated: "We appreciate Huawei's great contributions to the development of Wi-Fi 6, from standards and prototypes all the way to commercial use. WFA believes that 2019 will be the year of Wi-Fi 6 commercial use, and it will launch a Wi-Fi 6 certification program in the third quarter of 2019."

AirEngine is specifically designed for the building of leading high-quality Wi-Fi networks that feature high-performance connections, optimal user experience, and enablement of new business. Huawei and partners will collaborate closely to provide ubiquitous connectivity and pervasive intelligence for government and enterprise customers. In addition, Huawei will continue to use the Digital Platform to integrate new ICT, helping customers to navigate digital transformation.

