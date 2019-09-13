Huawei USA Executive Tim Danks To Speak At 2019 Network Virtualization & SDN Americas Conference

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA announced its Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations Tim Danks will speak at the Network Virtualization & SDN Americas event. Held at the Dallas Marriott Las Colinas in Dallas, TX September 17-19, the annual conference will offer operators, OTT players, cable operators, industry organizations, education and government institutions attendees world class content and expansive networking opportunities. Huawei is also a Diamond-level sponsor of the event. Danks will present the Diamond Keynote on September 18 at 9:40a.m. CT.

Danks, a globally experienced executive with an extensive background in the telecom and high-tech industries, will join a cadre of expert speakers exploring the industry buzz surrounding 5G and will provide a realistic perspective on how these technologies are currently being deployed and how they are evolving. As VP Risk Management & Partner Relations, Danks is responsible for understanding and managing business risks in the context of cybersecurity and privacy across Huawei USA businesses and toward external stakeholders. Further, he is responsible for developing and enhancing partner relationships towards key external stakeholders across academia, channels partners, industry, and suppliers utilizing his broad understanding of Huawei's local and global business operations.

Huawei is the global front-runner in the race to 5G and is the only company that can provide end-to-end 5G systems. This includes both wireless base stations and self-developed antennas and chips. This unique technological advantage allows Huawei to deliver the best-performing, most-integrated, and energy-efficient 5G solutions in the industry. Huawei has earned the trust of more partners for 5G deployment than any other company. The company has signed 50 commercial contracts and signed cooperation agreements with more than 50 partners across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information about Huawei's 5G footprint, check out Huawei.com/us/facts.

For more information on Network Virtualization & SDN Americas conference, visit tmt.knect365.com/network-virtualization-sdn-americas/.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA