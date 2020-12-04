Huawei USA Experts to Speak at Reuters' MOMENTUM Virtual Forum on Building a Better Future through Technology

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Chief Security Officer, Andy Purdy, and Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Joy Tan, will be participating at Reuters' upcoming MOMENTUM Virtual Forum. Taking place on December 9 and 10, the event will bring together leaders from the global technology community to look at the role tech innovation has in shaping the future, with a focus on society, economy, sustainability, trust and ethics. As a Diamond Sponsor, Huawei will be supporting MOMENTUM in providing a platform for tech innovators to present unique insights and perspectives on harnessing technology's full potential to build a better future. Virtual registration can be found here.

Purdy's virtual panel titled, "Cybersecurity Trends and Strategies," will take place on Wednesday, December 9th at 12:15 p.m. ET. He will be joined on the panel by Bret Arsenault, Chief Information Security Officer at Microsoft, Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer at Comcast, and Rich Agostino, Chief Information Security Officer at Target, to discuss the current threat landscape facing information security and solutions to protect against data breaches and hacking in the future. The panel will be moderated by Emma Smith, Global Cyber Security Director at Vodafone Group.

Tan's fireside chat titled, "Tech + Sustainability: A Future of Possibilities," will take place on Thursday, December 10th at 10 a.m. ET. Looking at digital inclusion, environmental protection, security and trustworthiness, and health and harmonious ecosystems, Tan will shed light on the potential of technology to promote more sustainable living. Following her discussion, Tan will also be participating in a live Q&A on sustainability on December 10 at 10:45 a.m. ET with Florian Schattenmann, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, Innovation and R&D at Cargill, and Ken Washington, Chief Technology Officer at Ford, moderated by Liam Dowd, Managing Director – Sustainable Business at Reuters Events.

For more information and to register for Reuters' MOMENTUM Virtual Forum, visit: https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/register.php

