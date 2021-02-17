Huawei USA's Andy Purdy to Speak on National Security and U.S.-China Trade in Telecoms at TPRC48

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA's Chief Security Officer, Andy Purdy, will be speaking at the TPRC48 Program, the research conference on communications, information and internet policy. Taking place from February 17-19, the event will bring together a diverse group of researchers from academia, industry, government and nonprofit organizations from around the globe to discuss the latest developments related to national and international policy on communications, information and the Internet. Registration for the virtual event can be found here.

Purdy's virtual panel titled, "Is U.S.-China Trade in Telecoms and Information Compatible with National Security?" will take place on Wednesday, February 17 at 1 p.m. ET. He will be joined on the panel by Claude Barfield, Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute. The panel will be moderated by Milton Mueller, Professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Shane Tews, Visiting Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. The panel will feature a balanced discussion around the issues of cybersecurity, the use of common standards and standards development organizations, trade in telecommunications equipment, internet services and e-commerce.

Why is the U.S. turning toward tech nationalism and pulling back from its support for a free market economy in communications in order to counter the rise of Chinese capabilities? Is the use of Huawei equipment really a national security threat to the U.S.? Internet, policy and cybersecurity experts will deliberate on these questions and the overall impact of U.S.-China conflict on telecommunications policy during the virtual panel discussion. Tune into TPRC48 from February 17 through 19 for these answers and more conversations around the latest issues facing the telecommunications industry, from the experts themselves.

For more information and to register for TPRC48, visit: http://www.tprcweb.com/registration

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / [email protected]

SOURCE Huawei Technologies USA

Related Links

http://www.huawei.com

