Hub City Media and ForgeRock Sweeten the Day for Arizona Healthcare Heroes on Giving Tuesday

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub City Media , an identity and access management consultancy, and ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, are honoring Phoenix Metro Area healthcare workers on this Giving Tuesday by hand-delivering sweet treats to several area hospitals, including HonorHealth, Dignity Health, Redirect Health and Banner Health. The companies have joined together to give back to local healthcare heroes to show how much they are appreciated today and every day.

"Our mission at ForgeRock is to help people safely and simply access the connected world," said Mark Rosato, healthcare client director, ForgeRock. "We've seen our healthcare customers work tirelessly to treat the most acute cases in person and find new ways of connecting to patients remotely. We've been inspired by the organizations we've partnered with to keep communities healthy and we felt it was our turn to do something special for them on Giving Tuesday."

"The medical community has sacrificed so much this year. We're happy to provide a little sweetness to these healthcare heroes who continue to make a difference every day," added Kimberly Stanfel, account director, Hub City Media.

Giving Tuesday was established as a day for people around the world to give back to their local communities. Hub City Media and ForgeRock are thrilled to be able to kick off the holiday season by showing gratitude for the ongoing efforts of the Phoenix area hospitals who are the recipients of this grassroots initiative. There are so many more people we want to shower with our appreciation, so to every healthcare worker across the globe – thank you and you rock!

About Hub City Media

An identity and access management consultancy, and ForgeRock's Americas Partner of the Year for 2020, Hub City Media offers advisory and implementation services, managed cloud and support services and simple, powerful, easy to integrate products. Our comprehensive U.S. based organization is equipped to partner with clients in every global location and time zone.

Thank you to Andrea at CookiesByDesign on McDonald Street for making these delicious treats!

