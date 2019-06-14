Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Atlanta-Based Insurtech Company In-Fi

CHICAGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of CBIS, LLC, d/b/a "In-Fi" (In-Fi). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2016, In-Fi developed a distribution platform for financial institutions, which utilizes technology and automation to monetize high volume, low premium insurance placements, and establishes lead generation through fulfillment, service and renewal. Its focus on streamlining customer engagement within minutes and providing strong customer service supports Hub's ongoing strategy to establish a genuine connection with customers interested in personal insurance solutions. For more information about In-Fi and their offering for financial institutions, please visit www.getinfi.com.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

