Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Massachusetts-Based Lashua-LaChance & Poliks Insurance Agency, Inc

CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Lashua-LaChance & Poliks Insurance Agency, Inc (Lashua-LaChance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Gardner, Massachusetts, Lashua-LaChance is a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides personal and business insurance solutions in New England. Peter Lashua, co-owner of Lashua-LaChance, will join Hub New England and report to Timm Marini, President of Western New England.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

