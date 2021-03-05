Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Pennsylvania-Based Incentive Systems, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Incentive Systems, Inc. (ISI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, ISI provides innovative employee benefit solutions, helping clients maximize the value of the health, life disability and voluntary programs. Michael Jacobson, President of ISI, will be joining Hub Northeast.

"With ISI, we continue our accelerated expansion in the Greater Philadelphia region," said Dennis O'Neill, President of Hub Greater Philadelphia. "The ISI team brings a wealth of experience that will enable us to further enhance our client offering. We look forward to having them on board!"

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

