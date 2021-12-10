HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND RETIREMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF BENEFIT PARTNERS GROUP, LLC AND BENEFIT PARTNERS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Benefit Partners Group, LLC and Benefit Partners Financial Group, LLC (collectively, Benefit Partners Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Benefit Partners Group is a full-service employee benefits brokerage and retirement consulting firm. They provide Group Health, Dental, Life, & Disability Insurance, FSA, HSA, HRA, 401k and HR & ACA compliance services to more than 500 corporate clients locally and nationwide.

"Benefit Partners Group will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in employee benefits and retirement planning to our growing capabilities in the region," said Lerone Sidberry, CEO, Hub Midwest West.

"We are excited to have the Benefits Partners Group team join our Hub family," added Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "Their commitment to serving plan sponsors and helping their employees work toward a successful financial future enables us to bring more of Hub to businesses in the Midwest."

Benefit Partners Group founding partner Russell Warye and his team will join Hub Midwest West.

"Hub is the right partner for us," said Warye. "We will continue to serve our clients at the highest level with the addition of Hub resources. This is a level up for all of us. Our clients benefit, my team benefits, everyone benefits. I'm proud of what we've built and look forward to a bright future with Hub International."

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

