Hub-Suite Supports SBA Program with Free Technology Tools for US-Based Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub-Suite, a software technology company, announced today that all US-based companies under 1000 full-time employees will have free access to all its products for life if they register before December 31, 2020.

"During this time, most companies are in survival mode. We need to enable US-based companies to compete better without adding to their overhead," says Ashkan Rajaee cofounder of Hub-Suite. "Our software helps companies reduce their costs and increase their ability to operate and grow in these challenging times. Small companies who use our tools can save $300,000+ per year."

Hub-Suite's products include SpendHub, a credit card expense management tool; ConnectHub, a Zoom-like alternative; HRHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform; RecruitHub, a video interview platform; and AdHub, a technology that makes videos interactive.

How can Hub-Suite offer all this for free? Because Hub-Suite doesn't earn its revenue by charging companies software fees. Hub-Suite generates revenue from each transaction made in its SpendHub platform, as well as through its white labelled partnership program. "We decided that helping companies thrive by packaging our suite of tools together, and at no cost, is the better option. Building new relationships and increasing our user base is a win-win."

With SpendHub, companies create budgets, manage employee spending, and issue their own customized corporate cards. SpendHub's integrated software uses unprecedented controls and features to manage it all. ConnectHub lets companies conduct business virtually, in a Zoom-like environment, without costly monthly subscription costs. HRHub and RecruitHub reduce training and recruiting costs by taking it all online. HRHub onboards and trains employees digitally, while providing a centralized solution for policies and manuals. With RecruitHub, companies create and post job openings online; candidates upload their resumes, complete one-way video interviews and submit their applications online. By automating the vetting process, RecruitHub eliminates scheduling bottlenecks all together. AdHub's technology produces engaging, interactive videos in a snap. Companies repurpose existing video assets by using a variety of pre-built options.

Hub-Suite's solutions were recently featured on World Wide Business with Kathy Ireland as a game-changer for the future. The cost of using software can traditionally be prohibitively high, especially for smaller companies. But, in these times, the shift to digital tools is a necessity. Hub-Suite's goal is to provide free access to software that enables US companies to recover quickly and compete effectively.

