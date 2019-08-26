Hubbell Teams with Signify and Point Inside to Introduce the Hubbell Indoor Positioning System

Hubbell IPS is an enterprise-level real-time location solution that combines Hubbell Lighting's award-winning commercial luminaire platform with Signify's indoor positioning platform (comprised of Visible Light Communication and Bluetooth® beaconing hardware, location algorithms and cloud services), and Point Inside's best-in-class mapping, mobile SDKs and location analytics platform.

How it Works

Users typically interact with IPS technology through an enabled venue-specific application on an Internet-connected mobile device that depicts a user's indoor position relative to an indoor map or virtual floorplan. Applications using Hubbell IPS employ specially designed algorithms and embedded technologies operating on these devices – such as camera sensors and wireless transceivers, magnetometer, gyroscope, accelerometer and core location services – to determine a user's precise location within indoor environments, which are inaccessible by traditional GPS technology.

"By joining Signify's YellowDot OEM program, we are able to provide our customers access to the best indoor positioning solution on the market, and obtain a competitive advantage," commented Chris Bailey, vice president Integrated Solutions, Hubbell Incorporated. "The VLC injector enables our fixtures to transmit Visible Light Communication, and the Bluetooth beacon can augment the VLC technology with proximity notifications."

Applications and Opportunities

Venue specific search enables users to easily find what they need or where they are going, as well as how to get there. Retail, hospitality, transportation, event, venue and facility stakeholders are able to utilize intelligent mapping, boost operational efficiency by better understanding occupant behavior, enhance occupant or shopper retail engagement, and capture location analytics.

Healthcare facilities can leverage Hubbell IPS to improve caretaker experience by providing navigation and orientation, which improve both patient and caretaker autonomy and reduce the overall demand on healthcare staff members.

Advanced Retail Features

Hubbell IPS-enabled smartphone applications provide users with real-time location while simultaneously providing enterprise analytics for venue owners and operators including:

In-store product searches, views and selections

Maps for shopping list with optimized routes enhance shopper experience

Improve store associate productivity

Venue geofencing for entry notification, motion trails and shopper activity

Microfencing for proximity-based recommendations

User motion paths, dwell times

Checkout merchandise confirmation

In addition to the features noted above, Hubbell IPS users also have access to sophisticated location analytics, which allows them to discover the most trafficked areas of a facility or store. This data supports:

Audience Generation: Creating highly specific audiences based on in-venue behaviors to drive more sales

Merchandising Analytics: View data on a map to get a visual and location-based view of sell through data, search data, traffic patterns and brand affinity

Buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS) and Store Analytics: Manage and report on tasks daily

For more information on Hubbell IPS, please email integratedsolutions@hubbell.com.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, Conn.

SOURCE Hubbell Incorporated

